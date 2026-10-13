'Frankensteining' is the toxic dating trend you could be guilty of without realizing

'Frankensteining' has been branded a 'toxic' dating trend, with an expert warning that many people could be doing it to their partners without even realising it.

Modern dating has become a minefield of confusing behaviours, with new trends emerging to describe the ways people navigate relationships in the digital age.

From 'ghosting' and 'breadcrumbing' to 'love bombing', there is seemingly a term for every dating disaster - and now, 'Frankensteining' has entered the conversation - and just in time for the spookiest season of the year!

While some dating trends are relatively harmless, others can have a more damaging impact on people's self-esteem and emotional wellbeing, and often without realizing.

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Many involve mixed signals, unrealistic expectations or behaviours that leave one person questioning where they stand with their partner, but experts are warning that this particular toxic trend could be more common than people realise.

Speaking with VICE, marriage and family therapist Sara Sloan explained: "Frankensteining is something that has always been an issue in dating.

It's more common than you might imagine, according to the expert. (Getty Stock Images)

"It involves trying to mold or change your partner’s appearance, interests, and habits to better fit what you believe to be your ideal partner."

And the expert noted that there is one specific way you can spot this trait among others.

"One way to notice if you are Frankensteining your partner is if you are thinking, 'If they would only (fill in the blank), it would be so much better'," she noted.

"If you’re buying your partner new clothes that are completely different from what they normally wear to create a different style, you’re Frankensteining your partner.

"If you ask your partner to change their hair color to fit your ideal, you’re Frankensteining them. If you insist they join you in hobbies that you enjoy and they do not, you’re Frankensteining your partner."

She outlined one way to avoid it. (Getty Stock Images)

The therapist noted that it most commonly happens 'as the new relationship energy wears off', as people seek to avoid breaking up with their significant other and re-enter the world of dating.

"It can feel easier to Frankenstein your partner into something that fits your ideal," she noted.

And in terms of avoiding it, Sloan advises to let your partner 'maintain their autonomy', rather than attempting to change them.

She suggests: "Allow them to be different than you, or different than your ideal. Frankensteining your partner is really a way to control them, by attempting to change who they are physically, mentally, or emotionally."