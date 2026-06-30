Twitch streamer ExtraEmily banned after nearly crashing car during livestream in shocking footage
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Twitch streamer ExtraEmily banned after nearly crashing car during livestream in shocking footage

ExtraEmily is unable to stream on the popular platform for the foreseeable

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Twitch/ExtraEmily

Topics: Twitch, News, Viral

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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