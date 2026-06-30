Twitch streamer ExtraEmily banned after nearly crashing car during livestream in shocking footage

A popular Twitch streamer has been banned from the platform after sharing an IRL video where she nearly crashed her car.

Streamer ExtraEmily, whose real name is Emily Xuechun Zhang, boasts 978,000 followers on Twitch, all of whom won't be able to see new content from her for the foreseeable as a result of her most recent ban.

The ban comes after the 28-year-old content creator shared an IRL stream where she nearly crashed her vehicle.

During the close encounter, Emily is driving along and appears to glance at her screen to look at messages from people watching the stream.

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She then tries to switch lanes but doesn't see the other car and almost collides into it.

"Oh, sorry," she says while putting her hand up to the other driver to apologize. "That was my bad. I gotta' check my ugh... oopsies."

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily has close to a million followers on the streaming platform (extra.emily/Instagram)

She goes on to say 'it's fine' and calls it 'lucky' that the other driver beeped their horn at her.

"I had autopilot on and I literally took it off and that's when that happened bro," Emily adds.

The video has been reshared on other platforms like Twitter and has sparked a lot of backlash.

Tagging Twitch, somebody said: "Hi @TwitchSupport @Twitch I am really tempted to attempt illegally streaming while driving after seeing this behavior be encouraged by your platform.

"Thank you for condoning this activity, having a big company platforming this proves to me that it is just harmless fun."

Another wrote: "@Twitch, so others get permabanned for reading chat, but @extraemilyy can almost cause an accident and nothing?"

ExtraEmily nearly gets into a car crash after looking at her chat while driving 😳



"whoopsies, its fine" pic.twitter.com/NRzSrAsAtw — yoxic (@yoxics) June 28, 2026

"I think streaming while driving should not be allowed," said another. "It's distracted driving, and puts everyone on the road at risk. This is just inconsiderate and dangerous, plain and simple. Streaming can wait."

Evidently Twitch has listened to people's concerns and has now banned ExtraEmily from streaming.

When you go onto her Twitch profile, you're greeted with the following message: "This channel cannot stream at this time due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines."

It is unclear how long she has been banned for, but Twitch's temporary suspensions can last anywhere before 24 hours to 30 days, per its website.

ExtraEmily's page has been suspended (Twitch)

It states: "A streaming suspension is issued when a violation occurs on stream or in a VOD/clip. If your account is suspended from streaming, you will not be able to access certain features related to streaming, including going live, creating Stories, participating in Stream Together sessions, or uploading VODs. Streaming suspensions are temporary and will last between 24 hours to 30 days."

ExtraEmily's ban isn't her first. The 28-year-old was last banned from streaming on Twitch in April 2025 as a result of another driving incident on a IRL stream.

In the stream she purposely ran a red light and also used her phone to view people's comments while driving.

UNILAD have approached both Twitch and ExtraEmily for comment.