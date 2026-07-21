Police officer's recalls responding to heartbreaking fatal crash where wife was victim
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Police officer's recalls responding to heartbreaking fatal crash where wife was victim

Officer Patricia Espinoza was killed by an underage drunk driver on 31 January 2026

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/ ABC7NY

Topics: Alcohol, Police, US News, Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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