NYC woman vomits in court after learning how long her attacker is sentenced for stabbing her 22 times
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NYC woman vomits in court after learning how long her attacker is sentenced for stabbing her 22 times

"You failed to take my life, and you won’t take away my future," Kaitlynn Berman told her attacker

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: NBC New York

Topics: US News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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