NYC woman vomits in court after learning how long her attacker is sentenced for stabbing her 22 times

Warning: This article contains discussion of violence which some readers may find distressing.

A woman who was stabbed 22 times in her Bronx apartment in March 2025 was left in tears after a judge sentenced her attacker to less than a decade behind bars.

23-year-old Christopher Joseph was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for stabbing his acquaintance Kaitlynn Berman, 23, over 20 times while her three-year-old daughter was in the next room.

Berman spent over a month in the hospital, where she underwent multiple surgeries. She is now suffering from permanent nerve damage.

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“I remember being in and out of consciousness thinking I was going to die,” she said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

After the sentencing, Berman was seen in tears of anger.

Joseph was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison (News 12)

Bishop Boyde Singletary told reporters, including NBC New York: "We are not satisfied. She is not satisfied, so overwhelmed that she threw up. The woman has PTSD, she has nerve damage on both right hand and left hand, she has pain and trauma from the right side of her face. Her life is never the same."

He added that Joseph should be doing '22 years to life – one year for each stabbing.' Singletary also said that the attacker had 'no remorse' for his actions.

Joseph remained quiet after he was sentenced.

Berman, did however, read out a 15-minute victim impact statement to Joseph. “You failed to take my life, and you won’t take away my future,” she said.

In September, Joseph pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second-degree. According to the New York Post, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark’s office requested a 10-year sentence as part of the plea deal. His attorney, however, argued that he should be imprisoned for five years.

Kaitlynn Berman now lives with permanent nerve damage (News 12)

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Timothy Lewis said the eight and a half year sentence reflects that he 'is still a relatively young man,' according to a transcript obtained by the outlet.

“I’m only hopeful that you find a way to become a different person and to do something positive when you get out, to in some way address what you did to Ms. Berman,” he said, adding that he hopes Joseph does not become a 'hardened criminal who ends up spending his life in jail.'

"You’ll never be able to take away what you did to Ms. Berman and how you affected her life,” he added.

Responding to the statement in an interview with the Post, the mother of one added: “I think it doesn’t matter if you have time to change your life around. I think it matters of what you already did. You need to suffer the consequences.”



