A baby girl has finally been allowed home after spending the first months of her life in intensive care, following a journey doctors have described as extraordinary.

For any family, leaving the hospital with a newborn is meant to be one of those unforgettable first milestones, but for Talia’s parents, that moment came after months of waiting, fear, tiny signs of progress, and a team of specialists working around the clock.

The little girl had been cared for inside the neonatal intensive care unit at King’s College Hospital Dubai, where medics monitored her closely as she fought through the earliest and most fragile stage of her life.

She has now made hospital history after becoming its youngest surviving infant, having been born at just 22 weeks and weighing only 400 grams. As pointed out by People, this put her in a gestational period during which only 28 percent of babies survive, according to a Stanford Medicine study.

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Doctors said her survival came at the very edge of viability (Hannah McKay/Contributor/Getty Images)

King’s College Hospital Dubai announced over social media on Thursday (16 April) that Talia had finally been discharged after spending 129 days in its NICU.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the hospital said Talia was ‘born at just 22 weeks,’ adding: “Weighing only 400 grams and spending 129 days in our NICU, baby Talia’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.”

It continued: “Born at the very edge of viability, Talia’s care required precision, resilience, and a team dedicated to achieving more than survival, but the best possible quality of life. Today, Talia is home...stronger, thriving and surrounded by love.”

Talia was reportedly born on 17 November 2025, which is also World Prematurity Day.





According to Gulf News, she arrived during a complicated delivery while still inside the amniotic sac, and needed intubation and advanced breathing support soon after birth.

Talia also had high infection markers, while her skin was described as delicate and transparent, with some features not yet fully developed. Her case was especially rare because of just how early she was born.

Despite the challenges, Talia gradually began to gain weight and grow stronger, eventually reaching the point where doctors were able to send her home with her family.

Dr Maria Theresa Reyes, a consultant neonatologist who cared for Talia, told Gulf News: “This was a baby born at the very limits of what is considered viable…Every step required precision, experience, attention to detail, anticipatory management, and constant reassessment.”

Dr Reyes added: “We have had several 23-week infants weighing around 500 grams with excellent outcomes. Talia is our first 22-week infant, weighing just 400 grams.”

She also confirmed Talia is “the smallest 22-weeker ever reported in the UAE.”

Talia’s mum, Jade Gacera Cubillo, later shared her gratitude in a comment on the hospital’s post.

She wrote: “We are forever grateful to all our prayer warriors who lifted our precious baby up in prayers, & of course to the incredible NICU doctors & nurses who cared for her with love & dedication - special mention to Dr. Maria Theresa & Dr. Hari.”

She added: “You have truly been instruments of hope & healing in our lives. Our baby’s story is more than a journey for us - it is a testimony of faith, hope & miracles.”