Doctors have detailed some of the symptoms to be aware of when it comes to an infection that millions of women across the world suffer from.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis are well talked about, with testing for the infections available in sexual health clinics across the country.

Health experts want bacterial vaginosis to be recognised as an STI, which is caused by a change in the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina.

Men cannot get BV, though they can still carry the bacteria that can cause an infection in women, with the infection typically affecting women who are sexually active and/or have multiple sex partners.

Advert

Dr Valentina Milanova told Metro: "The traditional argument against calling bacterial vaginosis an STI is that it stems from an overgrowth of endogenous flora rather than a single external pathogen.

A lot of women with BV don't experience any symptoms (Getty Stock Photo)

"But this is becoming increasingly difficult to defend."

The health expert went on to say the guidance regarding sexual health hasn't been updated in a number of years, which she believes means clinicians 'are not routinely treating partners'.

Dr Milanova went on to say clinics are not 'notifying contacts, or screening systematically — leaving many women stuck in a cycle of recurrence which impacts women’s holistic wellbeing'.

Symptoms of bacterial vaginosis (BV)

Studies have shown that a whopping 84 percent of women who have BV do not present any symptoms, so it can be pretty difficult to know if you need treatment.

There are a number of symptoms that can surface though, including watery, thin or greyish discharge from the vagina. Those with BV might also experience discharge with a strong 'fishy' smell, as well as a discharge that is more noticeable during sex, or when you are on your period.

Symptoms are apparently more noticeable during sex (Getty Stock Photo)

BV usually clears up within seven days with appropriate prescribed treatment, while a longer cause of antibiotics may be required to help those with recurring BV.

Without any means of treatment, the infection can take months to clear up, though it can disappear without any need for antibiotics, especially if you don't have any symptoms.

Despite the calls from some to see BV classed as an STI, Dr Giuseppe Aragona told the Metro it's behavior makes it difference to the likes of chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

"While there’s growing evidence of sexual transmission dynamics and partner involvement in recurrence, it still doesn’t behave like a classic STI in terms of a single causative organism or straightforward transmission pattern," he said.