Zach Bryan performs at Robert Kraft's stadium wearing 'Free Palestine' after Ed Sheeran tour drama
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Zach Bryan performs at Robert Kraft's stadium wearing 'Free Palestine' after Ed Sheeran tour drama

Zach Bryan sent a strong message to the New England Patriot's owner after Macklemore was banned from playing there

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: US News, Music, Celebrity, Ed Sheeran

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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