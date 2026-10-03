Zach Bryan performs at Robert Kraft's stadium wearing 'Free Palestine' after Ed Sheeran tour drama

Zach Bryan appeared on stage wearing a shirt that read 'Free Palestine' at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday night (October 2).

The country star appeared to be sending a poignant message to the stadium's owner, Robert Kraft, after Macklemore was banned from the venue over the pro-Palestine comments he made while touring with Ed Sheeran.

It all began in early September, during a show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, when Macklemore shouted 'Free Palestine,' as a message of solidarity for people in Gaza and the West Bank.

His message was accompanied with devastating photos from the war projected behind him as he performed his song Hind's Hall, which is about pro-Palestine protestors at Columbia University.

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Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

While many people around the world were impressed with the Thrift Shop performer's commitment to raising awareness to the conflict, he was harshly criticized by pro-Israel groups and was subsequently removed from the stadium leg of Ed Sheeran's US tour.

New England Patriots owner Kraft said he found the speech to be 'deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community'.

Macklemore then released a statement revealing that, not only had Kraft banned him from performing at his own stadium, but he had also 'rallied' over stadium owners to pressure Sheeran into removing Macklemore, or face not being able to perform at these venues.

Following the decision to remove Macklemore from the tour, every single other artist supporting Sheering on the Loop Tour also withdrew in protest.

Finneas wrote on a statement posted on social media: "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.

"I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."

Sheeran responded to the situation from the stage during his Philadelphia show at Lincoln Financial Field, insisting politics was never part of his brand.

"I don't want to disappoint fans, and I've never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," he told the crowd.

Several weeks later, Macklemore announced his own headline dates for the Free Palestine Tour, which 'sold out immediately,' according to the artist.

"We put these shows together fast and in community, believing that musicians can stand in solidarity with Palestine, use the stage to raise funds, and show what collective action can look like," he said.

"When those in power try to silence our calls for liberation, art will always be a form of resistance."

At the time of writing, Bryan hasn't made any comment on his decision to wear a Free Palestine shirt at Kraft's stadium, and he is due to perform his second show at the venue tonight (October 3).

The singer-songwriter has never shied away from delving into politics, having written about the ICE raids in his song Bad News, which was heavily criticised by the Department of Homeland Security and the White House.

UNILAD has reached out to reps for Bryan and Kraft for comment.