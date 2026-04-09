Coachella 2026 is happening right now, as festivalgoers enjoy two weekends of music and good food – but they’ll only be able to do that if they follow these strict rules made by the organizer.

Coachella is a huge deal, and each year, people and celebrities alike flock to California for big names in the music industry.

Throughout the years there have been a number of mega stars in attendance, from Oasis and Beyoncé, to Lady Gaga and Coldplay.

This year, attendees will see Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter perform on stage, as well as the likes of the Strokes, Iggy Pop, Disclosure, Labrinth, Moby, FKA Twigs, and so many more.

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However, to see those names, everyone must follow the Code of Conduct rule list that Coachella has brandished on its website so that the event can create a ‘safe, comfortable, and family-friendly experience for' all.

People who break Coachella rules may be kicked out (Getty Stock Images)

The festival website states that any of the actions listed ‘may result in ejection from the event’, which includes people using ‘profanity or other offensive language, whether spoken or appearing on apparel or memorabilia’.

The website reveals that getting too drunk is also unacceptable, writing: “Intoxication and/or signs of impairment related to excessive alcohol consumption.”

Or ‘bringing prohibited items into festival grounds (venue and/or camping)’, which includes a very long list of things that aren’t allowed on site.

This includes things like aerosol, flashlights, chain wallets, flags, balls, glow sticks, and so many other items that it might be best to check out the list prior to considering attending.

Even something like bringing glow sticks could cause your ejection from the venue (Getty Stock Images)

Attendees are also not allowed to throw ‘items or liquids’, taunt, abuse, or showcase ‘disruptive language and obscene or offensive gestures, imagery, or symbolism’.

Anyone caught ‘entering the stage or accessing seated/restricted areas at any time without proper passes’ can also face ejection from Coachella, as well as those who engage in

Public nudity’, indecency, or ‘urinating in public’.

If you possess, sell, or use illegal drugs at the music event, that’s also a big no.

As for causing harm through fighting, 'threatening behavior’, damage, ‘destruction, vandalism, or theft of any property’, you could be kicked out pronto.

Lastly, Coachella states that if you are caught ‘fraudulently claiming a disability or abuse of Accessibility’ services, ‘sitting/standing/loitering in designated Fire Lanes and Pedestrian walkways’, or in ‘violation of state or local laws’, the event has the right to immediately remove you from the venue and also revoke your Festival Wristband.

The website states: “The vehicle will be removed from the property. Offenders may be arrested. No refund will be issued if ejected.”