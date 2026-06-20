Leah Barrs probably wasn't a name you'd heard of until Million Dollar Nannies recently premiered on Hulu, but the 31-year-old has been making a name for herself with rich families for years.

Leah has been a nanny for the kids of the rich and famous for quite some time – but we'll never get to learn just who she worked for because of the non-disclosure agreements she had to sign. There has been rumours that she's worked for members of the Kardashian family, though...

With her years of experience in mind, last summer Leah recruited a group of nannies to go to Ibiza with her so that she could start her own agency there to provide childcare services to families on vacation there.

Leah herself was working too, and was recruited by Camila Guiribitey (alongside her best pal Sydney Siegel) to look after her daughters.

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But working for the Guiribiteys was hardly a walk in the park as they had a series of unusual requirements that Leah and Sydney had to abide by while being employed by them – matching the family's 'daily aura' being one.

Other families on the show also had some undeniably specific requests.

Many people might think that being a nanny is an easy job, but Million Dollar Nannies shows that there's more to it than you'd think, which is something Leah herself knows all too well.

Speaking to UNILAD, Leah shared how much she's had to give up to be a nanny for high-profile people and refuted people's claims that it's 'not a real job'.

The first episode of Million Dollar Nannies premiered on Freeform on June 17 (Hulu)

'I really did give up a lot of my 20s to work for these families'

For one family she'd worked for, Leah believes she was the 'highest paid employee at the house' and revealed that she makes more than her friends who went to college. This hasn't come without it's sacrifices though.

"I was pretty much giving up my life to work for these families, and they have such a busy life, and yes, they're around, but they need the support with their busy schedules," Leah told us.

"So being on set with them, being at these interviews with them, and just so that they can have their kids around, so I really did give up a lot of my 20s to work for these families."

With this in mind, the Hulu star argued the salary she was earning at the time was 'well deserved'.

Leah Barrs, now 31, had nannying jobs throughout most of her 20s (leahbarrs/Instagram)

'I forgot who I was'

Leah went on: "It was hard, and I had to give up a lot. I had to give up, you know, birthdays and time with my friends. They would just go out to lunch, I'm like, 'I can't make it on the day'.

"Then, when I finally had a day off, I had to catch up on my laundry and other things, or sometimes we'd be traveling for months at a time."

After one particular tenure of nannying, Leah said she 'forgot who she was' and it took her a couple of months to build back her own personal routine.

She admitted: "I kind of left lost. I was like, 'who am I?'"

Million Dollar Nannies is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.