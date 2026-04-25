Here are the couples who met on Love on the Spectrum who have decided to part ways since the popular show aired on Netflix.

Pari Kim and Tina Zhu Xi Caruso announced this week they had decided to split after meeting on series three of Love on the Spectrum.

While the pair may no longer be an item, it appears there's no bad blood between the pair as they hope to continue a friendship heading into the future.

Kim explained the current situation on her Instagram Stories, explaining how they are 'two trains on different tracks'.

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"Two trains on different tracks, but / wish her the best and a bright, T-riffic future!" Kim penned on social media.

"No matter what media and comments may come out about this news, just know I spoke from my heart and handled this with grace.

"Hope everyone continues to lead with kindness and compassion! I have spoken my truth!"

Pari Kim and Tina Zhu Xi Caruso met on season three of the Netflix show (Netflix)

Zhu Xi Caruso also took to Instagram to reveal the separation as she penned: "We're just friends now. We are like Glinda and Elphaba in the way we advocate for what we believe in. I'm the Elphaba and I can't wait to show the world how I advocate."

The Love on the Spectrum star added: "Pari will continue to advocate like Glinda. I hope we can still advocate as friends for things we believe in like public transportation and disability advocacy."

It comes after Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman stated they had gone their separate ways after meeting on the show five years ago.

A statement shared by the former couple to People stated: "Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best."

Abbey's mother, Christine, explained how there was no dramatic bust-up with how the pair decided to end their relationship.

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman are no longer together (Netflix)

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris met on season three of Love on the Spectrum and even met each other's family.

But just a week after the pair visited the UK together to meet Connor's grandfather, they decided to separate.

Connor told Tudum that he noticed 'stark differences' between himself and Georgie, which the pair couldn't ignore.

Connor and Georgie called it quits after a trip to the UK (Netflix)

"It is important to take care of yourself and prioritize your own wants and needs for a true connection," Connor added.

"I truly wish Georgie all the best and hope she finds someone who will make her very happy."

Georgie has since moved on to a new relationship, with the Netflix star forming up a close bond with Luke who was already a close friend.