Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin reveals if he will ever forgive mom Kate Gosselin after alleged abuse
Home>Film & TV>News

Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin reveals if he will ever forgive mom Kate Gosselin after alleged abuse

Collin Gosselin said of his TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, that 'it is reality, but it is not real' life

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Topics: Parenting, TLC, Film and TV

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: