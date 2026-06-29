Stephen King has issued a four-word plea about the Epstein files following a previous tweet that took aim at Donald Trump with a Bible verse.

The author is certainly one person not to hold back on his criticism of the president, having previously hit out at Trump over his literacy skills.

I mean, King is paid to write for a living, so he was always going to pick up on Trump randomly capitalising words in his Truth Social posts.

Pointing this out in an X post last August, King wrote: "Can you possibly trust a President who can't spell, has serious problems with grammar, and capitalizes at random? I think not. A President who can't write can't think. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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Now, King has issued a plea regarding documents related to the convicted sex offender, Epstein, as well as criticising Trump once more, this time by quoting the Bible.

The Shining author wrote: "In Matthew chapter 21: Christ drove the money changers from the temple, crying, 'You have turned the house of prayer into a den of thieves'.

What do you think He would make of Trump and his pals?"

Stephen King has long been a critic of the president (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

And in a follow-up tweet, King penned: "Epstein files. Release 'em."

Over the past year, millions of documents relating to Epstein have been released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after a motion was passed in Congress last November requiring the department to release the vast majority of records related to convicted sex offender.

DOJ previously said they'd released all documents they could related to Epstein, which was about half of the six millions files.

However, a judge on Thursday (June 25) ordered the Justice Department to either release unredacted versions of several files Epstein or explain why they can't do so.

It comes after a lawsuit accused Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of improperly redacting files, though the department has defended its actions, saying not all documents have been released to protect personal information or victims' identities.

Millions of files relating to Epstein have previously been released (Véronique Tournier/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

The Justice department has until July 2 to respond to the judge's rule.

A spokesperson for the Department told CBS News that they intend to appeal.

"The Acting Attorney General has not conceded anything. Judge Sullivan's perverse interpretation appears to be focused on driving misleading headlines," the spokesperson said. "This judge is suggesting DOJ violate the law by un-redacting victim names, who as the Department has always explained, sadly became co-conspirators. DOJ has produced all responsive documents and will appeal this decision with confidence."