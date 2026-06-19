An inquest into the death of influencer Stacey Hatfield, who died while giving birth medically unassisted, has been halted.

The Australian influencer tragically died died after experiencing serious complications during an unassisted home birth, a coroner's inquest revealed.

In September 2025, the 30-year-old passed away from a postpartum haemorrhage shortly after giving birth to her son Axel, without a medical professional present, the coroner's court heard.

It was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that due to the influencer's fears of healthcare regulations, she had refused routine pregnancy screenings, including ultrasounds, as well as refusing to give birth with a midwife present.

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Instead, Hatfield, who also goes by the name Warnecke, was joined by a doula, which is a non-medical professional trained to provide physical, emotional, and informational support.

A coroner's inquest began on June 15, which heard from Hatfield's doula, as well as the 12-minute emergency services call from the day of her death.

The inquest into Stacey Hatfield's death has been halted (Instagram/@naturalspoonfuls)

However, the inquest has now been halted due to contents on her phone that had raised “issues that are going to require some further investigation and perhaps the gathering of further evidence," the Herald reports.

Coroner Rachel Ellyard explained that Hatfield's phone had been 'forensically examined as to its contents'.

He added: “Some of the fruits of that analysis became available to the court for the first time yesterday, and it seems to me that the contents that have been made available raise issues that are going to require some further investigation and perhaps the gathering of further evidence.”

However, no details into what was found on Hatfield's phone were aired in court, the outlet reports. Coroner Therese McCarthy requested to adjourn the inquest as the investigations continued.

It was heard earlier on in the inquest that Hatfield allegedly resisted when her doula, Emily Lal, suggested that they call for an ambulance, but agreed on the third suggestion.

When the medics arrived, it is believed Hatfield was fading in and out of consciousness, beside a large blood clot.

The couple's son survived, and remains in the care of his father, Nathan Warnecke.

At the time of his wife's passing, Warnecke took to Instagram to write: "Its with heavy heart that i share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield).

"Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home. Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts."

In the lengthy tribute, he went on to write about '9 amazing years,' they spent together.

Concluding the emotional statement, he said: "Thankyou for wonderful life together my love. I know this isn't the end, i look forwards to seeing you again someday."