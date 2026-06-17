Influencer Stacey Hatfield allegedly refused ambulance before bleeding out after home birth as tragic details released
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Influencer Stacey Hatfield allegedly refused ambulance before bleeding out after home birth as tragic details released

Her husband says she got to hold and love her newborn son before she passed away

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@naturalspoonfuls

Topics: Parenting, Australia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford