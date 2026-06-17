An Australian influencer died after experiencing serious complications during an unassisted home birth, a coroner's inquest has revealed, with new details emerging about the final hours of her life.

Stacey Hatfield, 30, passed away when she suffered a postpartum haemorrhage shortly after giving birth to her son Axel on September 29, 2025.

The online content creator was at home without a midwife or nurse present when she began experiencing postpartum complications following the delivery, the coroner's court heard this week.

The inquest heard that Stacey had been adamant about giving birth without medical assistance, a wish her husband, Nathan Warnecke, respected throughout her pregnancy and the birth itself.

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The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the influencer had refused routine pregnancy screenings, including ultrasounds, and had refused to give birth with a registered midwife present because of fears of healthcare regulations.

They were instead joined by a doula, a non-medical professional trained to provide physical, emotional, and informational support.

Stacey Hatfield died after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage from giving birth without medical intervention at home (Instagram/@naturalspoonfuls)

The inquest also heard that Stacey allegedly resisted when her doula, Emily Lal, suggested twice that they call for an ambulance as her condition deteriorated.

She eventually agreed to the third suggestion to call an ambulance, in which she was found lying on the floor of her home in an altered state of consciousness beside a large blood clot.

By the time she arrived at the hospital, a team of around two dozen doctors worked to try to save her, but despite their efforts, she couldn't be revived after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The couple's son, their first child together, survived the ordeal and remains in his father's care.

When Warnecke first shared the news of his wife's passing on Instagram back in September, he described what happened as the result of an 'unforeseen and incredibly rare complication', without going into further detail publicly at the time.

“Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home,” he wrote in the post.

The wellness influencer allegedly refused an ambulance twice in the aftermath of the birth (Instagram/@naturalspoonfuls)

“Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital.”

Warnecke also took the time to praise the medical team who'd tried to save his wife in her final moments, making it clear he didn't hold the hospital staff responsible for what had happened.

“Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts,” he wrote.

The post, which was shared to Stacey's own Instagram page, was met with an outpouring of support from her followers and others in the online community who had followed her pregnancy.

Despite the tragic outcome, Warnecke shared that Stacey had still been able to meet, hold and bond with her son in the time they did have together before she died.

“She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him,” he wrote in the same tribute.

He added that, in his eyes, her connection to their son hadn't ended with her death.

“She loved him so much and still, continues to love him,” he wrote, a line that resonated with many who read his original post.

The coroner's inquest into her death is expected to examine the circumstances around the unassisted birth more closely, including the medical risks associated with giving birth without professional and medical support, as authorities continue to look into what happened in the hours before she was taken to hospital.