Topics: Celebrity
Patrick Muldoon’s official cause of death has been made public, following the star’s tragic death on April 19 at the age of just 57.
The actor, who starred in a number of memorable hits including Saved By The Bell, Melrose Place and Starship Troopers died as a result of a heart attack, his death certificate confirmed.
Yet the document, released by the County of Los Angeles’ Department of Public Health and shared by UsWeekly, revealed underlying factors to the tragedy too, including a hereditary coagulopathy disorder, a rare condition in which blood clotting does not occur normally, and pulmonary embolism, in which a clot blocks blood flow to an artery in the lung,
Muldoon was cremated on Tuesday, April 28, his death certificate indicated.
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Shana Muldoon-Zappa, Muldoon's sister, told TMZ that on the day of his death, the actor decided to take a shower in his Beverly Hills home on after having coffee with his girlfriend in the residence.
But after not hearing from him for a while, Muldoon's girlfriend decided to check on him and found the actor unconscious on the bathroom floor.
Muldoon-Zappa went on to explain that paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to revive Muldoon.
He leaves behind his partner Miriam Rothbart, parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr, his sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.
According to the CDC, the symptoms of a heart attack include:
Women are also more likely to experience:
Hereditary coagulopathy disorders, such as Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, are genetic conditions that prevent blood from clotting properly, causing symptoms like excessive, prolonged, or spontaneous bleeding.
Symptoms include:
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