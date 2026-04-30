Patrick Muldoon’s official cause of death has been made public, following the star’s tragic death on April 19 at the age of just 57.

The actor, who starred in a number of memorable hits including Saved By The Bell, Melrose Place and Starship Troopers died as a result of a heart attack, his death certificate confirmed.

Yet the document, released by the County of Los Angeles’ Department of Public Health and shared by UsWeekly, revealed underlying factors to the tragedy too, including a hereditary coagulopathy disorder, a rare condition in which blood clotting does not occur normally, and pulmonary embolism, in which a clot blocks blood flow to an artery in the lung,

Muldoon was cremated on Tuesday, April 28, his death certificate indicated.

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Muldoon was tragically found unconscious at home before being pronounced dead (Michael Tullberg / Getty Images )

Shana Muldoon-Zappa, Muldoon's sister, told TMZ that on the day of his death, the actor decided to take a shower in his Beverly Hills home on after having coffee with his girlfriend in the residence.

But after not hearing from him for a while, Muldoon's girlfriend decided to check on him and found the actor unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Muldoon-Zappa went on to explain that paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to revive Muldoon.

He leaves behind his partner Miriam Rothbart, parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr, his sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.

Muldoon was a staple of many 90s TV hits and beloved films (SGranitz/WireImage)





What are the signs you're having a heart attack?

According to the CDC, the symptoms of a heart attack include:

Discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and then comes back. It can feel like pressure, squeezing or fullness

Feeling faint, weak or light-headed

Breaking out into a cold sweat

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders

Shortness of breath

Women are also more likely to experience:

Unusual or unexplained tiredness

Nausea or vomiting

What are the common symptoms of hereditary coagulopathies?

Hereditary coagulopathy disorders, such as Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, are genetic conditions that prevent blood from clotting properly, causing symptoms like excessive, prolonged, or spontaneous bleeding.

Symptoms include:

Excessive Bruising: Large, deep, or unexplained bruises, often appearing with minimal trauma.

Large, deep, or unexplained bruises, often appearing with minimal trauma. Prolonged Bleeding: Excessive bleeding from minor cuts, dental work, or vaccinations that lasts longer than 10 minutes.

Excessive bleeding from minor cuts, dental work, or vaccinations that lasts longer than 10 minutes. Joint and Muscle Bleeds (Hemarthrosis): Spontaneous or injury-related bleeding into joints (knees, elbows, ankles) causing pain, swelling, warmth, and limited movement.

Spontaneous or injury-related bleeding into joints (knees, elbows, ankles) causing pain, swelling, warmth, and limited movement. Mucosal Bleeding: Frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums, and heavy or long menstrual periods (menorrhagia).

Frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums, and heavy or long menstrual periods (menorrhagia). Internal Bleeding: Blood in the urine (hematuria) or stool (black, tarry, or bright red stool).

Blood in the urine (hematuria) or stool (black, tarry, or bright red stool). Bleeding in Infants: Unexplained, large bruises or prolonged bleeding after circumcision or heel sticks.

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