A lipreader has opened up about an exchange between Timothée Chalamet and his sister at the Oscars.

Chalamet had been nominated for the Best Actor award at the 98th Academy Awards for his role in Marty Supreme.

Ultimately, the Dune star lost out to Michael B. Jordan for his role in Sinners, with Jordan becoming the sixth black actor to take home an Oscar for a lead role.

It was a good night for Sinnners, which was nominated for a record-breaking 16 awards, though three movies remain tied for the most victories - Ben-Hur, 1959, Titanic, 1997, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003, each of which won 11.

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Chalamet attended the ceremony with his partner Kylie Jenner, and lip-reader Nicola Hickling gave her impression of what was said in an exchange between Chalamet and his sister Pauline.

Chalamet with his sister Pauline (John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)

Speaking to The Mirror, she revealed that Chalamet appeared to ask Pauline to 'go easy' on Jenner in the ceremony.

During the proceedings, Chalamet was also spotted turning to his sister and asking her: "Where are you sitting?"

Pauline pointed to her seat, and Jenner reached out to shake her hand, while also apparently complimenting Pauline's outfit for the occasion.

Hickling then said that Chalament had checked in on Pauline, asking her: "How you doing?"

In a moment with his sister, Chalamet then leaned in and seemed to refer to Jenner, asking his sister: "Could you go easy on her?"

Pauline seemed to reply 'okay', and her brother repeated his request, saying: "I want you to go easy on her."

Chalamet and Jenner with Elle Fanning (John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)

Chalamet has thrown himself behind his Oscar campaign for his role in Marty Supreme, but ended up in hot water after making remarks about people working in opera and ballet.

Speaking at an event at the University of Texas with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet said: "I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there."

Chalamet was criticized online over his remarks, and Oscars host Conan O'Brien also took the opportunity to draw attention to the moment, saying: "Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there's concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet community. You're just mad you left out jazz!"

UNILAD has approached representatives of Timothée Chalamet for comment.