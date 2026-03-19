Sarah Michelle Gellar has detailed her secret to a long and happy marriage after being married to husband Freddie Prinze Jr for the past 23 years.

The acting pair met in the 1990s on the set of the 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer and hit it off immediately.

Gellar and Prinze went on to star in a ton of other movies together, including She's All That in 1999, 2002 comedy Scooby-Doo, and Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, a sequel which followed in 2004.

During that busy time, the pair's relationship went from strength to strength and they got married in 2002.

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Since then, the celebrity couple have welcomed two children together, daughter Charlotte and son Rocky.

The key to their marriage, you ask? Well, according to Gellar, it's about sharing a bedroom but not a bathroom.

"You don’t have to be so fancy that there’s two bathrooms in your bedroom!" she told People. "There just has to be another bathroom available."

The celebrity couple have had a long and successful marriage (Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures via Getty Images)

Speaking of how the marriage works more generally, Gellar added: "I always say I'm two people: I’m Sarah Michelle Gellar and I'm Sarah Prinze. They're different people."

Since their marriage over two decades ago, the 48-year-old went on to say the pair live a 'quieter life and a private life', adding: "And we're allowed to live in that. And our fans have been so respectful of that."

Last year, The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends and was asked about the 'secret' to her 23-year marriage.

Once more, the bathroom situation came up as the actor simply replied: "Separate bathrooms. It's that simple."

Gellar's bathroom admission even goes as far back as 2017 after the Scooby-Doo star appeared on Harry Connick Jr's talk show, Harry.

The couple married in 2002 (Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

After admitting that having two loos in their home is the 'secret' to their marriage, Gellar went on to say: "I feel like there are certain things that should just be kept your own and they never need to know. Also maybe, possibly a separate shopping credit card? Or if you're a guy, maybe a separate gaming card so I don't have to see how much video games cost."

Gellar and Prinze previously told People in 2020 of their first encounters and how they ultimately fell in love.

"We were friends for a very long time," Gellar said. "We'd had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out, and we decided to still go.... We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner and things just happened."

Meanwhile, Prinze added: "From our first date, I didn't go on dates with other girls, nor did I even want to pursue dates with other girls."