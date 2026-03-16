Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey has fired back at the people 'dragging' her and CBS' This Morning host Gayle King for a particularly decrepit appearance during Paris Fashion Week.

The 72-year-old talk show host flaunted her new-look slimmer physique at a number of star-studded catwalk events in the past few weeks, where she was joined by her longtime friend, 71.

But when the pair arrived at the Tennis Club de Paris on March 4 for an event by luxury fashion brand Chloé, it was not their haute couture that went viral online and sent tongues wagging.

Instead it was Oprah and King's slow and unsteady entrance that sent speculation to a fever pitch, with some wondering about past surgeries, or even old age, as they stumbled into the event.

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The two media powerhouses relied on each other for support (Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Fans watching the clip remarked on their 'disoriented, unsteady, stiff' appearance on the red carpet, according to the Daily Mail.

But Winfrey actually saw the video, as well as the many comments about her gait, and decided to hit back. Speaking during an interview break, she set the record straight about what happened at the Chloé show.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the media mogul can be heard bringing up the incident, saying: "On the internet, somebody was - you know how people drag you on the internet - so they were dragging me and Gail saying 'Look at them walking like they're 90 years old'."

However, she went on to claim that their slow and unsteady walk had nothing to do with their age, but was entirely down to their styling decisions. For Winfrey, it was something she was handed just before strutting her stuff.

The billionaire media mogul has been flaunting her new physique (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP via Getty Images)

She can be heard saying in the clip: "And so there was a moment where we're walking into the Chloe fashion show and my [assistant] had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car.

"Now I wear glasses or I wear contacts, so those were not prescription glasses."

The seasoned talk show host laughed saying this, realizing that the punch line was next. "I didn't know where I was walking, I could not see," she revealed. "So everybody who's saying you walking like you're 90, I could not see!

"I said to security, 'I can't see. I can't see. Tell me, tell me where I'm walking. I can't see.'"

While Winfrey was stumbling around in the dark due to her non prescription glasses, the businesswoman revealed that her friend King was in actual pain.

She added: "And Gail's like, 'I got two broken toes. I can't walk.' And that's the reason we looked like we were 90-years old."

So, one couldn't see, and the other couldn't walk.