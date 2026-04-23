Two bags worth of clothing and jewellery reported missing by Madonna following her stellar Coachella set last weekend, may have fallen off a gold cart during transit, police have claimed.

The Material Girl singer raised the alarm about the missing items earlier this week, when she revealed that several key items from her archive that were worn at Coachella over twenty years ago and worn again in 2026, had mysteriously vanished following her set with Sabrina Carpenter.

Yet while initial fears may have hinted that she feared the items were stolen, a police investigation into the matter believes the items may simply have fallen off a golf cart during transit.

Police in Indio, Calif., told ABC News that the items were last seen on a golf cart on the music festival grounds. Staff members drove the cart to a bus, and when they arrived at a hotel, realized the bags were missing.

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Exploring all lines of enquiry, the police discovered that the road the cart had travelled along was dark and bumpy and suggested that the items simply fell out during the journey.

According to the report, "There is no evidence to suggest the bags were intentionally stolen.”

The singer shared a plea for her missing items returns on Instagram (@madonna/instagram)

Madonna first drew attention to the issue on Monday, when she took to Instagram to write: "Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella. Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible.”

The singer then went on to add: "Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill.”

The comment was a direct nod to when the Queen of pop famously launched her upcoming album's predecessor, Confessions on a Dance Floor, at the California festival back in 2005 - with her return allowing the latest chapter of her musical evolution to come full circle.

Sadly however, what should’ve been a positive and milestone moment was tainted by the loss of several garments that were very near and dear to the singer.

"This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing- my costume that was pulled from my personal archives- jacket, corset, dress, and all other garments," Madonna continued. "These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history.”

The singer then went on to share a collage of the items that were missing (@madonna/instagram)

Madonna then went on to explain that ‘other archival items from the same era went missing as well’, however she is ‘hoping and praying that some kind soul’ will ‘find these items and reach out to my team’ and provided an email address, [email protected], for anyone with information to reach out to.

"I'm offering a reward for their safe return," she finished. "Thank you with all My Heart.”

Among the missing garments include a fuchsia corset, knee-high boots, stockings, and a leather jacket.

So far, the items have yet to be found.







