Charlize Theron has criticised Timothée Chalamet over the comments he made about the ballet, calling them 'reckless'.

During a CNN and Variety event earlier this year, Chalamet said he didn't want to be working in something like 'ballet or opera' where stars are working to 'keep this thing alive' even though 'no one cares about [it] anymore'.

He explained: “I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, [who] go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive'.

“And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it, like ‘Barbie,’ like ‘Oppenheimer,’ they’re gonna go see it and go out of their way and be loud and proud about it. And I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive.’ Even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

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Chalamet said he didn't want to be working in something like 'ballet or opera' where stars are working to 'keep this thing alive' (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

At the time, some people were pretty offended over the comment, with one person writing on a YouTube video of the event: "How can ONE BE an artist with hating on other ART FORMS."

While another said: "Oof. Professional ballet dancer here… that hurt."

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Theron has also spoken about Chalamet's comments, explaining she hopes to 'run into him'.

“Dance is probably one of the hardest things I ever did. Dancers are superheroes. What they put their bodies through in complete silence," she said.

“Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time. But in 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothée’s job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live."

Theron was not impressed by Chalamet's comments (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Theron - who trained at the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York City - explained that dancing taught her discipline and structure, revealing some of the brutal physical sacrifices she made to succeed, including 'bleeding through [her] shoes'.

“And we shouldn’t [expletive] on other art forms. Dance taught me discipline. It taught structure. It taught hard work. It taught me to be tough. It’s borderline abusive. There were several times that I had blood infections from blisters that just never healed. And you don’t get a day off. I’m literally talking about bleeding through your shoes. And that’s something that you have to practice every single day, the mind-set of just, you don’t give up, there’s no other option, you keep going," she added.

UNILAD has reached out to Theron and Chalamet for comment.