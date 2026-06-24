MrBeast has opened up about a reason why he always requests a receipt when he dines out.

The YouTuber has made a name for himself with his entertaining videos often featuring enormous cash prize giveaways to contestants.

This has proven hugely successful, and MrBeast's channel is now the largest on YouTube by subscribers, having a whopping 504 million subscribers at the time of writing.

Having this number of subscribers places the YouTuber ahead of many established TV networks and celebrities on the social media platform, and as a result he has a huge public profile.

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And he found that that level of public profile comes with a very high level of scrutiny when he made a mistake while dining out at a restaurant.

More specifically, when someone offered to pay for his meal while he was out and about.

He opened up about how he learned the lesson (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

The mistake? Not getting a receipt for his food.

“One of the first times someone paid for my meal, I didn’t get a receipt," he explained in an appearance on the Lewis Howes podcast, "I asked the waiter, ‘So I’m good to go?’ They said yeah."

Unfortunately, this then meant that he didn't see that he still needed to leave a tip for the meal.

"Then the next day it’s on the front page of Reddit with the headline MrBeast didn’t tip," he said. “But they conveniently leave out that someone else paid the bill."

He added: "It’s like, one of the largest philanthropists in the world can’t afford to tip? I didn’t even get the bill.

"I don’t carry cash, how do you want me to tip? Do you want me to wave my hand and spawn some money?"

MrBeast said how he now gets a receipt when someone else pays for his food (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

However, he then went on to say that he learned from the experience and now always requests a receipt for his meals out, even if someone else has paid the bill.

“So now if someone pays for my meal, I won’t leave until someone gives me a receipt so I can leave a tip," he said.

He added: "There's no-one teaching you these things that happen when you're famous, you just kind of have to learn it all."

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has previously opened up about his 'Purple Cow' theory for getting more views on YouTube.

"There’s this analogy I like to use if you're driving down the road and you see a cow, you' wont look," he said. "But if there's a purple cow, you're going to look four times."