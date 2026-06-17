Philip DeFranco issues ‘beautiful’ statement as he gives away $1m he got from MrBeast
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Philip DeFranco issues ‘beautiful’ statement as he gives away $1m he got from MrBeast

The YouTuber 'unexpectedly' won MrBeast's challenge

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/MrBeast

Topics: MrBeast, YouTube

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh