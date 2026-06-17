It's not everyday you 'accidentally' win $1million - but one YouTuber did, and he plans to give it all away.

Philip DeFranco unexpectedly won MrBeast's recent YouTuber challenge video after receiving an invitation to participate in his 50 YouTuber Challenge.

The Challenge sees 50 YouTube legends in one cube, with the last one standing receiving $1,000,000 for their subscribers.

DeFranco is commonly known by his online nickname PhillyD and hosts The Philip DeFranco Show - a daily news show with all the latest pop culture gossip. He currently has 6.64 million subscribers on the platform.

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In a recent TikTok video, the YouTuber said he 'didn't expect' the invite due to his coverage of MrBeast. He then said he accepted for the chance to see the real BTS of a Mr Beast video - and unexpectedly won the whole thing.

Phillip will be giving away $1 million to his subscribers after winning the challenge (YouTube/Phillip DeFranco)

"Now, I get to pluck a million bucks out of Mr Beast's wallet and get to give it to a bunch of y'all," he said.

The creator stressed he wasn't trying to make a 'bag for himself,' shutting down any 'misinformation' he's seen online.

"This is about giving money to my subscribers," he added, who he called 'beautiful b******s.'

"It is amazing to be able to give back and do some good in a way that can actually have some impact."

Despite his win, it almost didn't happen, with the creator JC Caylen telling him that he was 'offered money not to vote for him' in the competition.

Mr Beast's challenge, which went live on YouTube just three days ago has already racked up an impressive 49 million views, with the creator thanking fans in the comments as he reached half a billion subscribers.

MrBeast recently became the first YouTuber to hit half a billion subscribers (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

The creator, real name James Stephen Donaldson, made history as the first YouTuber to hit this milestone.

He celebrated the moment on livestream on Friday, telling fans: "500 million! Guys, this is freaking insane!

"I shouldn't have half a billion subscribers. Statistically, I shouldn't. I didn't grow up with much. Both my parents were in the military. We ended up going bankrupt in 2008," he emotionally explained.

The 28-year-old recalled how he didn't have the money for equipment when he first started his channel.

"It doesn't make sense that I have 500 million subscribers," he added.

MrBeast started his channel back in 2012, at 13 years old under the channel name 'MrBeast6000'.

For those hoping to enter DeFranco's giveaway - he's not yet issued details - but be sure to keep an eye out!







