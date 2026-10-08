Mia Goth issues sassy response after filing for divorce from Shia LaBeouf
Home>Celebrity

Mia Goth issues sassy response after filing for divorce from Shia LaBeouf

Goth reportedly cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Topics: Shia LaBeouf, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: