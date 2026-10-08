Mia Goth issues sassy response after filing for divorce from Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth has shared a cryptic post after it was reported she had filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the actress reportedly filed for divorce from the Holes star on Tuesday, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split.

As per the outlet, the date of separation was listed as July 28, 2025.

Taking to her Instagram account on October 8, two days after the reported filing, Goth posted a selfie in which she seemingly sent her ex a message via her t-shirt.

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Goth's white shirt read: "My ex is my biggest fan."

Within minutes of posting, the 32-year-old's post was flooded with comments.

One wrote: "Right after divorce news is crazy," while a second penned: "Queen I love you."

A third said: "Who is this diva? I love you, woman."

A fourth simply called The Survivalist actress 'iconic.'

The news comes after the outlet reported earlier this year that the couple had been estranged for a long time.

LADBible Group has contacted representatives of Shia Labeouf and Mia Goth for comment.

The pair met in 2012 while filming Nymphomaniac and are said to have tied the knot in Vegas in 2016.

Goth and LaBeouf tied the knot in 2016 (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

The couple welcomed their daughter, Isabel in 2022.

In February 2025, a source claimed to PEOPLE that the pair had split in 2025, and that their relationship had ‘always been complicated.'

“She loves him, but she also doesn't need him. She's very independent. She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter,” the source claimed.

In 2018, the pair publicly split, even announcing that they were getting a divorce. However, they remained legally married and reunited in 2020.

In June, Labeouf pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges.

He pleaded guilty in a New Orleans courthouse on Wednesday, June 3, in connection with the incident that took place at a New Orleans bar on Feb 17.

According to The Guardian, LaBeouf's attorney Sarah Chervinsky claimed the investigation into the incident was ‘nothing more than a minor bar tussle’ and strongly denied that ‘bias’ was involved.

In February 2026, the actor said he had 'failed his marriage' with Goth.

“You got to deal with that and God puts that on your heart for a reason,” he said on the Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan show.

“And I feel like it’s not new heartbreak. I don’t want to talk too much about it. It’s not my story alone to tell but my side is, you know, I failed my marriage, and so I had to own up to that.”

“So, that’s why I had to move out here,” he said, referring to New Orleans.

“So, I moved out here and started trying to rebuild, was having a good time, and then hit a roadblock right there," referencing the Mardi Gras incident.



