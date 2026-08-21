Guns N’ Roses star Slash gets unusual honor as scientists name new snake species after him
Home>Celebrity

Guns N’ Roses star Slash gets unusual honor as scientists name new snake species after him

'I am extremely honored and humbled'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Music, Celebrity, Animals, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: