Signs of breast cancer as Love Story actor Constance Zimmer diagnosed with breast cancer aged 55
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Signs of breast cancer as Love Story actor Constance Zimmer diagnosed with breast cancer aged 55

Constance Zimmer shared the news of her diagnosis on social media

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Health, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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