A fitness influencer known for sharing glimpses of her workout routine and family life with thousands of followers has died, just three months after revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Carly Douglas, from South Carolina, built a following of more than 137,000 people on Instagram, where she regularly posted about her exercise regime, home organisation and life as a mother of three. She died on June 13, with her death confirmed in an emotional post shared to her account on June 16.

"On June 13, 2026, Carly Faye Douglas stepped into complete glory, in her final resting place," the post read, going on to describe her as having met "her Maker and Savior face to face."

Douglas is survived by her husband, David, and their three children, River, Faye and Townes.





How did Carly Douglas reveal her cancer diagnosis?

Douglas first told her followers she had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in a tearful video shared in March, after doctors discovered a large bleeding tumour. She described the diagnosis as "living in a nightmare," particularly given her role as a mother to three young children.

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"I think I've walked through every stage of grief possible, but one thing that has never left is just this overwhelming sense of peace that I'm going to be okay and that I'm going to fight," she said in the video, while wearing a hospital gown.

"I have to fight for my kids and for so many people I love."

Over the following months, Douglas continued sharing updates with her followers, documenting her chemotherapy treatment and time spent in hospital, while consistently expressing hope and gratitude for the support around her.

Over the following months, Douglas continued sharing updates with her followers, documenting her chemotherapy treatment and time spent in hospital, while consistently expressing hope and gratitude for the support around her. (Instagram)

Carly Douglas' family pay tribute

The tribute post announcing her death praised Douglas's resilience throughout her illness, describing how she "fought cancer with grit and determination" while remaining "full of hope." It went on to describe her as "joy personified, pure sunshine," adding that "it felt as though her smile was permanently stitched on her face."

The post also paid tribute to her relationship with her husband, describing him as "her best friend, her person, the man she could not wait to see walk through the door every evening," and said their life together was one where "love was deep and wide."

Concluding the tribute, her family wrote that the "Carly sized hole" left behind would never be filled, but said they did not grieve "without hope," adding that they believed she was now "whole, complete" and at peace.