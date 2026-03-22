Denise Richards has shared the results from her recent facelift, revealing before and after photos of the transformation.

Richards, 55, underwent a facelift around eight months ago and following a period of healing has taken to social media with her plastic surgeon, Dr Ben Talei, to share the results.

Talei explained that Richards had had a facelift, as well as temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty and a lip lift.

Clearly happy with the results, Richards called it the 'best thing I could've done for myself' in a separate post on her Stories.

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Richards shared before and after photos (Instagram/@drbentalei)

Talei wrote: "@deniserichards is one of the most lovely and beautiful people to ever walk this earth. It was an incredible pleasure and honor to be trusted with her restoration and more importantly, the preservation of her character and beauty. It’s hard to describe in a paragraph the type of surgery or procedures I do because they are so unique in many ways and there isn’t really a standard to compare it to."

The surgeon explained the differences between the before and after images and some of the procedures he carried out.

He added: "If you look at the after photo, you can see how much more organized they look from the three dimensional changes I’m able to make. If you look at the forehead contours from the side view, you can see how young in the shape looks now. Her stunning, gorgeous eyes were restored rather than changed or just cleaned up. Even her earlobes look better from all views. The sad or tired look around the eyes and mouth have been neutralized and reversed."

Richards said she thought the idea of a facelift was 'terrifying' (Instagram/@drbentalei)

Talei went on to praise Richards for being so open about the work she'd had done, adding: "I’m so grateful to Denise for being so open about the procedure. She’s been through so much this past year and her resilience is just astounding."

In a recent interview with Allure, Richards also opened up about her decisions for having the procedures.

She explained she had always been adamant that she would never get a facelift, explaining she thought the idea was 'terrifying'.

"I wanted to put things back up, where they were before," she said.

“I'm one who says ‘never say never,’ but I always said I would never get a facelift, because that's my face. This is how I make my money.

"I’ve been in this business a long time. People know what I look like. I've never done anything aesthetically to my face."

Richards called it the 'best thing I could've done for myself' (Instagram/@drbentalei)

Richards explained that while she was always scared of a facelift, she wanted to tweak her neck after trying a lifting tape.

"I was always scared of a facelift, but I did want to do my neck — my late mom would always say that she had a turkey neck. I think it's genetic. I had tried that [lifting] tape — a makeup artist showed it to me — and I'm like, ‘Well, if that's where I want it to go, why not just put it back there?’" She explained.