Denise Richards reveals 'unexpected' effect from 'terrifying' facelift procedure

Denise Richards has shared one of the ‘unexpected’ effects from her facelift procedure.

The actress and TV personality, 55, underwent a facelift around eight months ago and after healing from the procedure, she has taken to social media to share the results.

Richards revealed her decision to undergo the procedure was because she ‘wanted to put things back up where they were before’ and so she went under the knife.

Her plastic surgeon, Dr Ben Talei, explained that Richards had undergone a facelift, a temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, and a lip lift.

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The former Bond Girl is now sharing even more details about the surgery’s aftermath and how it changed her skin.

Denise Richards is showing off the results of her facelift (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“I love my skin after my facelift,” she told Allure. “I don’t know what he did, but it changed the texture of my skin which I was not expecting.”

Speaking about the attending her first red carpet event after the procedure last summer, Richards said that the recovery was ‘better’ than she expected.

“There’s no way before I got it done that I would have thought I could go on a red carpet.”

It's not the star's first experience of plastic surgery, as she'd previously gotten her breasts done at 19, having undergone revision surgery for her implants since then, as well as a 'little Botox' and filler.

However, when it came to touching her face, she said she had always been adamant that she would never get a facelift, explaining she thought the idea was 'terrifying'.

"I wanted to put things back up, where they were before," she said. “I'm one who says ‘never say never,’ but I always said I would never get a facelift, because that's my face. This is how I make my money.

(Instagram/@drbentalei)

"I’ve been in this business a long time. People know what I look like. I've never done anything aesthetically to my face."

Richards said that while she was 'always scared of a facelift', she wanted to tweak her neck after trying a lifting tape, adding: "I had tried that [lifting] tape — a makeup artist showed it to me — and I'm like, ‘Well, if that's where I want it to go, why not just put it back there?’"

However, despite her initial hesitation, the Wild Things star is happy with the results, as she said it's 'like night and day'.

Although her daughters, Sami and Lola, weren't happy about their mum getting a facelift, Richards says 'now they understand', and she thinks 'they were just worried, in general, of [me] having surgery'.

"I told them that this is something that I want to do, and you may not agree with my decision, but I just want your support. I understand that you feel the way you do, but please know that this is something that I want to do for me." the actor said.

"I'm grateful that I did it. It's changed my life in such a good way. I had no idea. I wish I did it earlier, but I'm grateful I did it when I did," she added.