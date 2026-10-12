Brooklyn Beckham has subtle message to critics after 'vile' burnt pasta backlash

Brooklyn Beckham Peltz's take on a well-known Italian pasta dish has received a mixed response online, although, his response is pretty epic.

Ah yes, Brooklyn Beckham Peltz's pasta-making hitting the headlines.

The model, photographer, and now apparent aspiring chef, took to his Instagram on October 10 to share a video of him making 'spaghetti all’assassina'.

And it's fair to say, some weren't left very impressed.

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An Instagrammer wrote: "A tube of paste, a jar of sauce, ready prepped garlic….. that’s not real cooking oh and the spaghetti looks half cooked. No thanks."

A second said: "This looks… in a word - vile. It’s not even cooked properly."

"Basically burnt pasta with jar sauce," another commented.

Although, Brooklyn later took to his comments himself, sharing a pretty iconic GIF which seemingly responded to the haters.

Brooklyn Beckham Peltz took to Instagram to share a recipe for a pasta dish (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Brooklyn's seeming response to the pasta haters

Brooklyn shared a GIF of Ross from Friends as he puts his hands into fists and bumps them together.

For those of you who aren't Friends fanatics, the gesture stems from Ross and Monica's childhood, Monica revealing in one episode that Ross invented the sign when they were kids so they could curse people in-front of their parents without getting in trouble - the first bump a secret substitute for giving someone the middle finger.

So, Brooklyn's response? Pretty iconic.

And to give Brooklyn his dues, the pasta is quite literally described in multiple recipes located online as 'burnt' or 'charred'.

The dish is a spicy, partially pan-friend spaghetti dish which originates from Bari in Puglia, Italy.

The recipe - as per All Recipes - details how the pasta packs a punch in how its charred and scattered with chilli flakes, but this is counterbalanced by the caramalization of the tomato sauce.

And others have praised the aspiring chef for his take, one user noting: "Those who don't know, spaghetti all' assessina is a typical plate in Puglia region of Italy, and this is a quite good representation of the recipe. So calm down everyone, it's delicious."

"Not gonna lie Brooklyn, that looks damn tasty," another wrote.

Although a third added: "All the Italians offended it was a hard watch but it looks delicious."

Check out the video here:

How to make Spaghetti All'Assassina

And if that video made you hungry and want to know how to actually make the dish, fret not.

Hello Apulia reveals the dish originated in the 60s as 'a clever way to repurpose leftover pasta' and the name is inspired by the 'special cooking technique' of 'assassinating' the pasta in a pan, in which it's 'toasted and infused with tomato sauce and chilli'.

To make it, you'll need spaghetti, tomato purée, tomato paste, garlic cloves, chilli pepper, extra virgin olive oil, salt and vegetable broth or hot water.

According to the site's instructions, you heat the olive oil alongside the garlic and chilli, add tomato paste, let it 'infuse' for a bit, then dollop in the purée and broth.

Then in goes the spaghetti - in the good words of Gordon Ramsay, 'raw' - directly into the pan and you 'toast without stirring'.

Then slowly add the broth, stirring until the pasta becomes 'crispy and slightly charred'.

And given my partner just looked over my shoulder, glanced at this, and asked if we can make it tonight, I'll let you know how it goes - probably much less successfully than Brooklyn's to be fair.