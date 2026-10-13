What happened to Bhad Bhabie after viral Dr. Phil interview as she shares new career plans

Bhad Bhabie has revealed her next career move amid her ongoing cancer battle, after fans claimed she was 'rich and bored'.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, first shot to fame as a teenager after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil in 2016, where she became an internet sensation thanks to her now-iconic 'Cash Me Outside' meme.

Since then, Bhad Bhabie has transformed her viral fame into a music career, releasing tracks including These Heaux and Hi Bich, while also attracting significant attention for her activity on social media.

However, the star has recently been more vulnerable with fans on her Instagram, having publicly addressed her cancer diagnosis and shared updates with her followers.

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And now, the internet star has announced what she plans to do next professionally.

"I been working on getting my nursing license, I love the med field," she said in a post on X, alongside a selfie in scrubs.

The star is now training to become a nurse. (@BhadBhabie/X)

The announcement comes just months after Bhad Bhabie shared a concerning update on her cancer journey, revealing she had received 'bad news' from her doctor.

But remaining positive, the star added: "God has the last say so not my cancer."

She first shared her cancer diagnosis back in 2024, as she slammed fans who had commented on her 'weight loss'.

"I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight," she said at the time, "I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives."

Her mom, Barbara Bregoli, also stepped up to defend her famous daughter.

The 23-year-old has made a name for herself. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"Let me say this, social media has become an app where people think they can come on here and say the most vile things," she said in an Instagram video, "and think it’s funny because they’re hiding behind a screen."

She continued: "That’s the lowest form of anything. Babies don’t ask to get cancer, little children don’t ask to get cancer, the elderly don’t ask to get - nobody asks to get cancer.

"Don’t ever say something about someone unless you’ve experienced it. Let me tell you something, play with me every day. Don’t come after my kid. Don’t come after my family."

Despite making a name for herself in the entertainment industry, Bhad Bhabie's latest announcement suggests she could be considering a very different future away from music.

And while it's unclear when she hopes to qualify as a nurse, her plans have certainly sparked conversation online.