Ben Affleck finally reveals truth about if we wore a prosthetic in his Gone Girl shower scene
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Ben Affleck finally reveals truth about if we wore a prosthetic in his Gone Girl shower scene

He also revealed what he was willing to do for director David Fincher, and praised his ‘genius’

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Topics: Ben Affleck, Hollywood, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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