Ben Affleck finally reveals truth about if we wore a prosthetic in his Gone Girl shower scene

Ben Affleck has finally addressed years of speculation about his Gone Girl shower scene, saying he did not wear a prosthetic.

Asked by Variety whether he used one in the 2014 thriller, the 54-year-old was blunt. "I wore no prosthesis," he said. "I've only worn one in one film, Hollywoodland. It was a nose."

Affleck played Nick Dunne in Gone Girl, David Fincher's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's 2012 novel.

Rosamund Pike starred as his on-screen wife, Amy Dunne.

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Affleck has joked about the scene before. Accepting an award for Gone Girl at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards, he said Fincher had initially promised the camera would not reveal too much.

"David assured me - because trust is essential with directors and actors - 'Listen, if we tilt down, we'll never go far enough to see anything,'" Affleck said at the time.

He also joked about the conditions on set. "I'd like to thank you for keeping the set cool," he said, before adding: "If you're gonna have one chance for America to see your junk, you want it to be cold."

Affleck played Nick Dunne in David Fincher’s 2014 film Gone Girl, opposite Rosamund Pike as Amy Dunne. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck on working with David Fincher

More than a decade later, Affleck is still full of praise for the director. Discussing his filmography in an Oct. 6 interview with Letterboxd, he called working with Fincher 'the great privilege of my life'.

"I think he's one of the absolute greatest filmmakers ever to live," Affleck said. "I love him. I fell in love with him and got to know him and adore him. His spirit, his genius. He really is one of these few people who has the taste of an artist and the mind of an engineer. Those things don't typically seem to come together."

He also praised how Fincher builds a setting in which viewers can fully settle into his films. "Every movie that he does is done masterfully, where you feel the sense, and it's like you can relax," he said.

Affleck added that there was little he would not do for the director. "I was willing to do anything for him... like be naked."

Affleck told Letterboxd on Oct. 6 that working with David Fincher was ‘the great privilege of my life’. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Affleck now directs films of his own. He directed and stars in Animals, which he co-wrote with Connor O. McIntyre and Billy Ray. He plays a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped for ransom by unknown kidnappers. The film is in select theaters and was due to arrive on Netflix on Oct. 9.

The filmmaker has also discussed using artificial intelligence on the project.

Appearing at Bloomberg's Screentime Event, he said he used it 'for lots of things in that movie', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm a little bit hesitant to point out what they are - or even talk about it - because in my business, we're trying to foster the illusion of reality, right?" he said.

Affleck described Animals as 'a very human movie' and 'a good example' of how to use AI ethically.