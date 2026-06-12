We're all guilty of a bit of 'passive aggressiveness' in work emails. However, if you want to maintain a great relationship with your co-workers, there's one phrase you may want to stop using, according to experts.

With the rise of professionals working from home after the COVID pandemic in 2020, online communication is more important than ever.

In fact, in 2025, over 32.6 million Americans worked remotely, as per Neat. That made up 22% of the workforce.

There are a number of positives to this, including the publication reporting that remote workers reported higher productivity and improved mental health. Of course, there's the plus of being able to work from wherever you want - even the beach.

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But, just like anything, there are downsides, which include emails being misinterpreted...

There's one phrase professionals should stop using in emails... (Getty Stock Image)

Analyzing 1.6 million emails, Software company ZeroBounce found that ‘friendly reminder’ was used the most for colleagues to apologize and 'soften communication,' Metro UK reports.

But it may not be as 'friendly' as some think.

Strategic communications and transformation advisor Natalie Sutton told the publication: "Professionals use it because they’re trying to be polite while also being direct, but it achieves neither. It signals urgency while pretending not to, which is confusing and faintly irritating to the reader."

Although it's not first nature to many, Natalie tells the outlet that people should be more direct and specific with what they want - such as ‘Could you confirm by Friday?’

Echoing, Liz Sebag-Montefiore, a CEO and HR expert, told Metro that the phrase 'wasn't friendly at all'.

Experts recommend professionals stop saying 'friendly reminder' in emails (Getty Stock)

"In many cases, the recipient hears, “I’m chasing you again” or “you’ve failed to do something”, which can trigger defensiveness rather than cooperation,'" she said.

The phrase has gone viral on social media sites such as TikTok, with many young professionals mocking the phrase in videos, with captions such as: "When the office wide 'friendly reminder' email is definitely about you."

In 2020, Perkbox Insights conducted a survey of 1,928 people on the wonders of work emails ‘Just looping in…’ and ‘As per my last email’ were rated as two of the most annoying phrases.

Less with the negatives though, as the study also revealed what was the most favored way to structure an email. To start, it was just a simple 'hi,' and to end, just a courteous 'Kind regards'.

Time to rewrite all our drafts!







