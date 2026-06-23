Former NASA astronaut Winston Scott has spent more than 24 days in space, completed two Space Shuttle missions and logged 19 hours on spacewalks.

Over the years, he's been asked countless questions about life in orbit, from the dangers of spacewalking to the strange realities of living without gravity.

But despite all the technical achievements and headline-grabbing moments, Scott says one aspect of the experience left a deeper impression than anything else.

Looking back at Earth from orbit.

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Speaking about his time in space, Scott explained that seeing the planet from hundreds of miles above the surface fundamentally changed the way he views life on Earth.

"I don't think you can travel into space and see Earth from that perspective without it changing you in some way," he told UNILAD.

Winston Scott has spent 24 days in Space (NASA)

Some astronauts describe the experience as spiritual.

"I wouldn't necessarily call my experience religious, but it was certainly profound," he said.

"When you're flying in an aeroplane, no matter how high you go, you can only see as far as the horizon. In space, though, you see the horizon, and then you see beyond it.

"You see Earth, the Moon, the Sun, the stars, and the vastness of space around them. It really gives you a sense of just how small our planet is.

"One of the most striking things is seeing Earth's atmosphere. From space, it's visible as a very thin layer surrounding the planet, only about 50 miles thick. It looks incredibly fragile, almost paper-thin, yet that's the layer of air that sustains all life on Earth."

Scott says one aspect of the experience left a deeper impression than anything else - looking back at Earth from orbit. (NASA)

Scott explained how looking at the Earth from that perspective gives 'a real appreciation for how delicate our world is'.

“You start to see Earth not as a collection of countries, but as a shared home that we should protect and take care of," he explained.

"You also realize that the borders and divisions we focus on so much down here aren't visible from space. You can't see where one country ends, and another begins. You don't see political differences or competing philosophies. What you see is one planet, inhabited by one human family."

The realization isn't one left behind in space, either.

Scott continued: "That perspective stays with you when you come home. It changes the way you think about everyday problems. You become less likely to get upset about the small things that so often consume our attention. Many of the things we worry about every day seem far less important when you've seen Earth from orbit.

"I try to keep that perspective with me. When something minor goes wrong, I remind myself that it's probably not worth getting worked up about. Instead, I focus on what's truly important and move forward.

"I think that's a very timely message, and one that's especially relevant right now."

NASA astronaut Winston Scott flew on two Space Shuttle missions in the 1990s and logged 19 hours on spacewalks (NASA)

From disposing of rubbish and washing hair in zero gravity to enduring the physical strain of spacewalks, daily life in orbit is often far less glamorous than people imagine.

But for Scott, the lasting memory isn't the discomfort, the repairs, or even the challenge of sleeping in weightlessness. It's the view of Earth itself.

"The things people argue and fall out about are so inconsequential," he said. "You realize how stupid arguing over them is."

Winston served as a mission specialist on STS-72 in 1996 and STS-87 in 1997 logged a total of 24 days, 14 hours and 34 minutes in space, including three spacewalks totaling 19 hours and 26 minutes (NASA)

It's a perspective that has remained with him long after returning home, and one he believes the rest of us could benefit from adopting.

Captain Winston Scott is an Ambassador for the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, which opens daily and offers guests the chance to get up-close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch and so much more. For more information go to www.kennedyspacecenter.com