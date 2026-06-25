Venezuela was hit with two devastating earthquakes on Wednesday afternoon, just seconds apart, resulting in thousands feared dead.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the state of Yaracuy, west of Caracas, first, with a 7.5 following nearby shortly after, the US Geological Survey (USGS) monitoring agency reports.

The second is one of the strongest to hit South America in over 100 years.

As of now, it's been reported that at least 32 people have died with 700 injured. However, many more casualties have been predicted.

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As per the BBC, the US Geological Survey earlier calculated a 44 percent chance of more than 10,000 fatalities, and a 30 percent chance of more than 100,000.

Following the devastating natural disaster, President Donald Trump has issued a statement.

Speaking out about the tragedy on Truth Social, he wrote: "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths.

32 people have been confirmed dead in the earthquakes (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images)

"The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!! President DJT."

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodríguez - who has taken over following the arrest and detention of Nicolás Maduro in January - has thanked Trump via social media, saying the President has been in contact with authorities.

On Facebook, she added that he had 'offered support and solidarity to Venezuela'.

“Venezuela will never forget the hand extended to our people in these hard hours,” she added.

It is feared that around 10,000 more people could have died as a result of the natural disaster (Jacinto OLIVEROS / AFP via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the United States is 'immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance' to Venezuela.

It has been reported that more than 20 aftershocks have been felt across the country after the two earthquakes, with the second thought to be caused by shifting tectonic plates, The US Geological Survey suggests.

This happens when faults of the plates move horizontally, with an earthquake caused when this happens too quickly.

The country has declared a state of emergency (Photo by Diko Betancourt/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"While commonly plotted as points on maps, earthquakes of this size are more appropriately described as slip over a larger fault area," USGS reports.

Photos of the devastating aftermath show a number of destroyed buildings, as well as furniture and rubble accumulated across the streets, as Delcy Rodríguez has declared a state of national emergency.

A number of people have now fled their homes following interior minister advising people to leave.

The events occurred during Battle of Carabobo Day, celebrating the country's independence from Spain.

Following the earthquakes, a tsunami threat advisory was issued along the coast of Venezuela and parts of the Caribbean. However, these have now been canceled, as per the BBC.