Doctor's made a shocking discovery after treating a 10-year-old boy with stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and a fever.

The boy – whose name has not been made public – was admitted into the hospital on June 16, underwent surgery for 'exploratory laparotomy and complete mass excision'.

He was discharged a few days later. During his hospital stay he received an abdominal exam where it was discovered that he had a 'mass-like lesion' measuring 8.5 by 10.4 by 11.1 cm in his hypochondrium, a part of the upper abdomen.

Doctors thought the mass was one of two things: fetus in fetu (FIF) or a teratoma, which is a rare type of germ cell tumor, PEOPLE reports.

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A CT scan then revealed that the mass had macroscopic fat, dense tooth-like calcifications and a partially formed fetal skeleton. Doctors then gave 'a presumptive diagnosis of FIF'.

The boy was taken to hospital in June with stomach pain (Getty Stock Image)

What is FIF?

Radiopeadia says that FIF is 'an extremely rare abnormality that occurs secondary to abnormal embryogenesis in a monochorionic diamniotic pregnancy where a non-viable fetus becomes enclosed within a normally developing fetus'.

In simpler terms, it occurs when a malformed twin develops inside the body of its host twin.

A case study about the 10-year-old boy in Pakistan further explained that FIF is 'generally believed to arise from aberrant monozygotic twinning during early embryogenesis [the process by which a fertilized egg grows and differentiates into an embryo], although its precise embryological basis and its relationship to highly differentiated teratomas remain debated'.

It is extremely rare and reportedly only happens in about 1 in 500,000 live births. Occurrence is slightly higher in boys than girls.

The 10-year-old boy's scans (Case Reports in Pediatrics)

In this instance, doctors could only give a presumptive diagnosis of FIF because the removed tissue wasn't properly preserved before reaching the lab, meaning doctors could not run microscopic tests on it, Fox News says.

When the child was seen 10 weeks post-operation for a check up, the case study described him as 'well' but 'longer surveillance is required'.

What makes this case even more interesting is that the boy's age as FIF is typically diagnosed when a child is younger.

"This case illustrates that FIF, although classically a diagnosis of infancy, should remain in the differential diagnosis of a complex abdominal mass in an older child," researchers said, as per PEOPLE.

The mass removed from the boy's stomach measured 8.5 by 10.4 by 11.1 cm (Case Reports in Pediatrics)

Other FIF cases

Back in 2024, there was another astounding report about a child being diagnosed with FIF. The case involved a one-year-old girl in Shanghai, China, who had been experiencing 'delays in motor skills and speech development'.

The tot went on to have a CT scan which discovered there was a 'large mass' in the young girl's cerebral hemisphere. The mass turned out to be a fetus inside the girl's head.

The one-year-old went on to have a craniotomy and, heartbreakingly, the little girl died 12 days after the procedure.