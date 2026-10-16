China responds to new US press secretary Katie Zacharia's bold claim about country's toilets
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China responds to new US press secretary Katie Zacharia's bold claim about country's toilets

Katie Zacharia is also facing questions over her legal credentials just days into her new job

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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