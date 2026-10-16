China responds to new US press secretary Katie Zacharia's bold claim about country's toilets

China's foreign ministry has told White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to visit the country ‘more often’ after she said it lacked ‘proper toilets’ during an interview.

Zacharia made the remark during a conversation with right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec less than a week into her new role.

She was speaking about the perception in 2016 that China would soon overtake the United States. Zacharia lived in Beijing from 2011 to 2013.

“I remember this very distinctly, having just come from China, thinking, ‘How is China the next country on the horizon? They don't even have proper toilets,’” she told Posobiec.

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She went on to claim that Trump's election in 2016 turned the US' fortunes around.

Mao Ning, the spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry, has since responded to the comments on Friday, telling reporters: “We welcome her to visit China more often when she has the opportunity.”

According to AFP, Mao was fighting back a smile as she delivered the line.

Zacharia made her comments about China’s toilets in an interview with right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The US and China have been in fierce competition for years, with trade, technology, Taiwan and human rights among the flashpoints.

President Donald Trump has frequently referred to his ‘great relationship’ with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the pair having met twice this year. Relations between the two countries nonetheless remain strained. Zacharia is due to travel to China next month.

Why is Katie Zacharia's legal background being questioned?

Zacharia, 41, the president's new spokesperson, describes herself as a lawyer. She gives her title as general counsel of a California-based conservative nonprofit and says she previously worked at a law firm in Beijing.

However, she has drawn scrutiny over those credentials after giving an unclear answer when asked where she had passed the bar exam.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Friday that Zacharia is welcome to visit China ‘more often’. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Because the bar exam is a prerequisite for practicing law in the United States, the question goes to her description of herself as a lawyer.

Asked about her background on Thursday, she said she had registered to take the exam but was then ‘distracted and overwhelmed’ by plans to relocate to China with her husband.

She told Posobiec the 'results are somewhat inconsequential' since she wouldn't need to have passed the bar in China.

She did not retake the exam after returning to the United States, Zacharia said, because of the birth of her first child.

President Donald Trump has met Chinese President Xi Jinping twice this year. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

That scrutiny comes just days after her first appearance in front of the White House press corps, which many viewed as a questionable start.

Zacharia declined to answer several journalists' questions and, at one point, referred to her husband as 'my president'.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.