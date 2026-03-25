The man behind the ‘Ibiza final boss’ has been allegedly attacked by armed gang members in a pub in the UK, according to the police.

Jack Kay, 26, shot to international fame last year for a rather unique look that saw him dubbed the ‘Ibiza final boss’.

The builder utilized this newfound fame in his favor, with many both mocking and praising him for his distinctive bowl haircut, gold chain and rave-style glasses while enjoying a boys' vacation in Ibiza, a popular party spot for Brits.

In August, after securing a five-figure contract with clothing line BoohooMan and an appearance tour, he announced a major career move by releasing his own music on Spotify.

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The techno track, aptly titled 'Ibiza Final Boss', saw Jack, from Newcastle in the UK, collaborate with London artist, Carnao Beats, and is already available to stream on the audio platform.

Despite all of his newfound success, the Geordie was involved in alleged ambush last week, which involved weapons and the young man being 'thrown across a bar'.

Jack Kay has been making the most of his time in the spotlight (Instagram/@jack.kayy1)

A witness has spoken about how Kay was involved in the altercation at the the Runhead pub in Ryton, England last Friday (March 20)

A witness spoke to The Sun and said: “The Ibiza Final Boss was there. Then four masked people came in with weapons and threw him across the bar.

“My mate called me when he was in there and said it’s all kicking off. He said everyone got locked in the pub. They must have been waiting for the police.”

A barman also spoke to the outlet and said: “I was here and got caught up in it. It was a shock. I’m just glad everyone involved was OK.”

Police have stated they believe that the victim, involved in the altercation, and the perpetrators are known to each other.









A spokesperson for the Northumbria Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of affray in Gateshead.

"At about 5.45pm on Friday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at The Runhead on Holborn Lane in Ryton.

“It was reported that four men chased another man into the premises before assaulting him. Officers attended the scene but none of the men including the victim were located at the scene.

“It was later confirmed that the victim – a man in his 20s –sustained a minor injury in the incident.

"Those involved are believed to be known to each other, and there is not believed to be a wider risk to the public.”

Kay was not found at the scene when police arrived (TikTok/@officialjackkay)

The fortune 'Ibiza final boss' has made

Truly showcasing the power of the internet, Kay has gone from a pretty average lifestyle to raking in the big bucks thanks to his viral moment - which was showcased in a Channel 4 documentary that aired last year.

The Ibiza Final Boss: UNTOLD follows Kay as he navigates his newfound fame, with the dad-of-one explaining: "I'm trying to keep myself on a level head with it because I've got a little daughter back home.

"I had nothing growing up so to give her the life when she's older, she can have anything she wants, is just unbelievable."

He then admitted that in the weeks following his viral moment, he'd made a 'little tidge more' than £800,000 ($1,072,224).