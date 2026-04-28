Some celebrities would never say a bad word about their fans, but country singer Zach Bryan was not afraid to let his know that complaints were not allowed after a recent show that was cut short.

The 30-year-old Oklahoma native was performing in Lincoln. Nebraska, when a lightning storm stopped play. A wise decision considering all the metal structure and wiring that goes into any venue.

But safety was not a good enough reason for one of his fans, who objected to his shortened set and demanded 'refunds' after missing out on a substantial amount of the Grammy-winning musician's set.

Defending his decision, Bryan branded the angry fan a 'Karen' after they demanded their money back, as well as refunds for everyone else, after the curtailed concert. But the country artist was having none of it.

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Some fans spent thousands attending Zach Bryan's concert, but were called 'Karens' for complaining (Gianpaolo Nicolosi/LSU/University Images via Getty Images}

Bryan took to social media to share his set list from that night in Lincoln, with the aim of showing that he had made it through the majority of the show before the weather forced him to call it off.

"I’m sorry for cutting the set short tonight! Lightening [sic] came in fast! We only missed the last six! I love you guys, the rain was a blast," he wrote, sharing an image of the set list.

According to the Daily Mail, this set list was the original intended setlist, rather than what was ultimately played at the show, with fans spotting that seven songs had been cut due to the inclement weather.

Those tracks included: Bad News, East Side Of Sorrow, Motorcycle Drive By, Torniquet, Heading South, Fifth Of May and Slicked Back. But after being open with his audience, not everyone took the singer's apology at face value.

Some social media users replied to his post to demand their money back, with one saying: "Partial refunds need to be given... I know a lot of this was out of your control but we got half a show. Very disappointing"

Zach Bryan can easily fill entire stadiums when he tours (Gianpaolo Nicolosi/LSU/University Images via Getty Images}

“I know a lot of this was out of your control but we got half a show. Very disappointing,” another commented, sparking the singer's anger. They also complained that they did not get to see the opening act, Kings of Leon, due to the weather issues.

Bryan replied to the person who attended his shortened Lincoln, Nebraska, set, calling their message a 'Karen ahhhh tweet.' But not everyone agreed with the musician's approach to customer service.

“What a scum response to a fan who probably waited all night to see you and the opening artists,” another angry fan responed. “I paid over a thousand dollars to see this show and waited in my car for over 4 hours.

"Minimal communication by the stadium and zach bryan himself. Ridiculous.”

But the signer relied on his same retort, replying once again with 'Karen ahhh tweet'.

Not everyone was angry with the singer, after all one of the show's attendees pointed out that 'there were f—n lighting bolts?? Above?? Our?? Heads??'.