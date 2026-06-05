A Republican running for governor in Colorado went quiet after being asked how many people he killed while serving in the Marine corps.

Victor Marx is currently facing off against Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer and Representative Scott Bottoms in the Republican primary, with the victor going on to contest the election for the GOP.

Marx is running on a MAGA platform including cutting taxes, reducing restrictions on housebuilding, and hardline stances on crime and law enforcement.

As part of his campaign, Marx sat down with 9News anchor Kyle Clark for an interview to discuss his run for the Colorado governorship.

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Marx spoke about his childhood, with Clark then asking him if 'there's a part of your life that can't be scrutinized' or if it's 'all fair game', to which Marx responded that 'it's all fair game'.

Clark then launched into another question, saying: "Your claim that your abusive stepfather forced you to kill a man when you were seven years old, is that the only person you've ever killed?"

Marx took some time to answer the question (YouTube/Next 9NEWS)

Marx has previously made this claim about his childhood, though there is no evidence of this alleged incident.

After the question the interview descended into silence for an extended period, with Clark not interrupting while Marx thought about the question.

Eventually, after a silence lasting several seconds, Marx replied: “I would say, as a child, yes, without question, but I've been in other situations where, you know, possibly people - or persons - died as a result of me defending myself in other countries."

He added: "There's no count on that. There's no photos."

Clark pressed further on the subject, asking: "Do you think that you've killed people as an adult?"

Marx responded much more quickly this time, asking the news reporter: "Does it matter?"

Marx would not go into detail about the number of people he has killed (YouTube/Next 9NEWS)

When Marx then questioned why it matters, Clark pointed that 'killing somebody is a pretty weighty thing', regardless of whether or not it's in an act of self-defence or during military service.

"If I did, I wouldn't be telling a reporter sitting here in my training center," Marx replied, and pressed further, he said: "I don't think that's important, it's an odd question to me."

Marx also recently took to the stage in the primary's first TV debate, telling the other Republican hopefuls that he was sorry that he decided to 'step into this race and ruin your next step of being a professional politician'.

Whoever wins the primary will face off against the Democratic nominee in Colorado, where a Republican hasn't won a statewide office since 2016.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Victor Marx for comment.