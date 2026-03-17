Donald Trump has once again come under fire, after he launched a baffling WW3 rant in the Oval Office while seemingly playing with a toy B-2 bomber plane.

The bizarre situation unfolded on Monday March 16, when the President defended the US’ attacks on Iran last week, something he claimed was necessary to preserve the global status quo.

"Had we not done this, you would have had a nuclear war that would have evolved into World War III," he said. "So we've done a great thing.”

A member of his administration then handed him a model of a B-2 bomber, an American made long-range strategic aircraft featuring advanced stealth technology that has been specifically designed to penetrate sophisticated anti-aircraft defences.

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"It looks small, but in person it’s very big. It’s the only plane capable of carrying a 200,000-pound bomb. I don’t know how they do it because it’s very sleek and beautiful, but it carries a lot of weapons," Trump explained as the toy was placed upon his desk.

The President was discussing the Iran conflict and WW3 before going off on a tangent about the model plane (ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

The situation didn’t go unnoticed by users on social media, many of which were quick to criticise Trump for the juxtaposition of his childlike amusement with a toy, while talking about a conflict which has so far killed more than 2000 people in the space of three weeks.

"Acting like immature kid !!" one person wrote on X.

"What a clown," someone else added.

The unusual display on Monday came just hours after the President had openly admitted he had no intention of declaring victory over Iran just yet, as he vowed to continue with the offensive that has thrown the entire Middle East into turmoil.

“No, I’m not going to do that. There’s no reason to,” he responded bluntly when questioned by The Hill.

Instead Trump has doubled down on his efforts to continue the war, as he demanded seven of the US’ closest allies to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategic and vital corridors for the transport of energy.

It came after Trump admitted he was willing to bomb Iranian targets 'for fun' last week (ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

According to FactCheck.org, about 20 million barrels of crude oil made its way down the Strait in 2025, which had since slowed to 'a trickle' following the US-Iran conflict.

The US gets a small fraction of oil from the Persian Gulf, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with approximately 490,000 barrels of oil being imported to the US. Meanwhile, Canada alone accounted for around 63 per cent of US crude oil exports last year.

This is 8 per cent of nearly 6.2 million per day sent to the US on average, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says.

Peace also appears to be far from Trump’s mind as he previously stated on Saturday, he might just instruct the US to continue bombing Iran’s main oil export hub, Kharg Island, ‘for fun.’

Speaking to NBC News, Trump said US strikes had ‘totally demolished’ most of the island but ‘we may hit it a few more times just for fun.’

In the same interview, Trump also shot down the notion of making any kind of deal with Iran; as he suggested 'the terms aren’t good enough yet’.