A recent speech by Pete Hegseth has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after quotes from a fake Bible passage were actually from the classic movie that is Pulp Fiction.

Donald Trump's defence secretary was speaking during a Pentagon sermon event at the Pentagon Complex on Wednesday (April 16) when he seemed to cite the Quentin Tarantino hit.

Hegseth went on to cite the prayer known as 'CSAR 25:17', which had been used as recently as the operation in Iran that involved two US Air Force crew members being shot down by Iran.

The problem is, Hegseth didn't exactly quote the bible, but instead something which was said in 1994's Pulp Fiction.

Advert

The Trump administration official said: "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.

Hegesth cited a fake Bible passage (Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children.

"And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and amen."

The character played by Samuel L. Jackson wrongly claimed such words were from the Bible passage Ezekiel 25:17 and it seemed as though Hegseth thought the same.

However, those words were penned by Tarantino and Roger Avary for Pulp Fiction.

The full quote from Pulp Fiction states: "The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children.

"And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you."

The Trump administration official cited Samuel L. Jackson's character instead of the Bible (Miramax Films)

While there are some similarities between the Pulp Fiction quote and the passage from the Bible, there are undoubtedly some big differences that Hegseth seemingly got mixed up with.

Part of the Bible passage Ezekiel 25:17 reads: "And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them."

Many have flocked to social media to discuss the defence secretary's blunder, as one person joked: "By now, everyone has long figured out that Donald Trump and his crew are shooting a documentary-style sequel to Pulp Fiction 2."

While a second added: "I feel like I'm watching a poorly scripted reality show when it comes to pretty much everything Trump administration related."