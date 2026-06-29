A man has filed a whopping lawsuit against the city of San Diego after suffering a devastating fall in May.

A 70-year-old man, from the California neighborhood of Pacific Beach, suffered serious injuries after tripping on a sidewalk in Mission Hills on May 11.

He suffered a broken back and neck as a result of the tumble and now needs 24-hour medical care.

According to the elderly man's attorney, William M. Berman, his client tripped on the way back to his car with his wife. They had just visited a local sushi restaurant, says NBC San Diego.

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The moment the man – whose name has not been shared publicly – fell was captured a nearby animal clinic's CCTV.

In the footage, he is seen walking to the car using a walking aid and then catches his foot on an exposed parking meter base.

The parking meter itself was said to have been removed last year but the base of it has remained exposed.

After tripping, the man falls into his car head first, breaking his back and neck in the process.

Berman said about the bases: "They protrude about an inch to two inches from the sidewalk. The city needs to make sure they’re taking out these bases from the sidewalks."

Now Berman is seeking $35,000,000 in damages from the city of San Diego on behalf of his client as the meter base was left in 'a dangerous condition'.

Supposedly there are similar hazards in other San Diego neighborhoods.

Following the traumatic event, the man is recovering at home but needs constant medical supervision.

The elderly man suffered serious injuries from the fall (CBS 8 San Diego)

Speaking to CBS 8 San Diego, Berman said: "My client wants the city to maintain its public sidewalks in a safe condition.

"My client wants to make sure that the city's responsbile in its maintenance program."

He went on to say that the city supposedly 'ran out of money to maintain is parking meter maintenance program', and by doing so, the exposed bases pose 'a danger to the public'.

Other residents in San Diego have expressed concerns about the protruding parking meter bases.

Laura Landisi told NBC: "Especially (because my husband) uses a walker, and the sidewalks are not even because of the trees (roots)."

Her husband Robert added: "If you’re not paying attention, you run your wheel right into it. Fortunately, I have yet to fall."

UNILAD contacted the city of San Diego for comment, to which it said response: "The City cannot comment on individual claims or potential litigation."