A man fell to his death during a Goose show at Madison Square Garden yesterday evening (June 20), after plunging from an 'elevated position'.

The concertgoer was transported to Bellevue Hospital shortly after the accident, but was tragically pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Officials did not disclose the distance of the fall, but told the New York Post in a statement: "At approximately 9:51 p.m. inside Madison Square Garden, officers observed a 51-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive."

The band stated that they were 'heartbroken' after learning of the tragedy that happened during their gig, the second of the band’s two shows at the iconic New York City arena, which has a capacity of 22,000.

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"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show," they wrote.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support."

Several rows of seats cleared after the incident, as staff at the venue quickly tried to rescue the 51-year-old.

The iconic venue holds 22,000 people. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Fans who were at the show claim that the man fell from the upper 200 or 300 level to level 100.

The multi-tiered venue's primary 100, 200, and 300 seating levels equate to the height of an average 10-story building.

One Reddit user who claimed to have witnesses the horror fall wrote: "We saw the entire thing and it actually impacted us physically.

"Was 8 seats away. Heard felt and saw it. MSG gave us wristbands for pit and we dipped."

Emergency services could not save the man. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Another user said: "Someone fell from the upper level into section 102. Horrible scene. Hope for the best but I was sitting two rows behind and it was not good."

It's been reported that Goose played their full 16-song setlist, before ending the show just before midnight.

The Connecticut-based rock band is made up of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach and Cotter Ellis, and the show was part of their Summer 2026 tour.

The band, which was formed in 2014, is known for blending rock, indie, and funk.

Their rise accelerated in the early 2020s, making them one of the genre’s biggest contemporary success stories.

And during their summer tour, they will play 27 shows in 19 cities across the US and Canada.