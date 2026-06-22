The band Goose have paid tribute after a 51-year-old man tragically died at their Madison Square Garden concert on Saturday night, June 20.

Paul Kueker, tragically fell to his death during the New York gig, shortly before 10pm on Saturday night.

Paul was reportedly attending the concert along with his wife, Kristen, to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Police found the father of two “unconscious and unresponsive” after he fell from an “elevated position” inside Madison Square Garden, the New York Police Department told the New York Post.

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His mother told the publication that her son 'left for the restroom and never returned to her seat'. She also told the outlet: “He has two children, a beautiful wife, and he took care of me like I was a piece of gold.”

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital after the incident, but was later pronounced dead.

Now, the band have spoken out on social media in a joint Instagram statement.





"We are all reeling following the events that occurred at last nights show. Getting off stage to learn that news was devastating for us and our crew, and we cannot imagine how some of you left the show feeling last night," they wrote alongside a picture of trees and blue skies.

Further on in the lengthy tribute, the band, which consists of members Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis said they were working to 'host community gatherings with licensed therapists' for anyone affected.

Despite debating whether their Central Park show would go ahead, the band believed that it was 'the right thing to do' so the community can 'lean on one another'.

"So let's be kind to each other tonight and remember our friend," they wrote, announcing that "all proceeds will benefit Western Sun Foundation's fan support fund."

The band were performing at Madison Square Garden during the time of the tragic incident (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

During the Central Park show, the Post reports that the band opened by sharing their condolences for Paul and his family and friends.

It was reported that the band held a 15 second silence for Paul during their Central Park gig. “In moments like this, you realize life is so fragile and we’re so lucky to have an incredible community here around us," they said.

Several rows of seats were cleared after the incident, with fans claiming claiming that the man fell from the upper 200 or 300 level to level 100.

Police have said that no criminality is suspected, as the investigation continues.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.