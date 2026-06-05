The father of Mackenzie Shirilla, who was jailed for murder, will not return to his teaching job after being placed on leave.

Shirilla was convicted of the murder of her boyfriend Dominic Russo and their friend Davion Flanagan after driving her car into a brick building at 100mph.

The 21-year-old is now serving two life sentences, and will be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison.

Following her sentencing, Netflix released a documentary on the tragedy, The Crash, which included an interview with her father, Steve Shirilla.

Advert

Prior to the crash, Mr Shirilla had worked as a teacher of art and digital media at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland, but went on leave from the position after the tragedy.

Now, the school has confirmed that Mr Shirilla will not be returning to his position there.

Steve was suspended from his teaching job after featuring in the doc (Picture: Netflix)

In a statement in FOX News, a spokesperson for the school said: “Catholic school personnel decisions are the purview of each school in the Diocese of Cleveland. Due to privacy considerations, neither the schools nor the Diocese ordinarily discuss personnel issues publicly.

"However, we can confirm that Mr. Steve Shirilla will not be returning to Mary Queen of Peace School.”

For his part, Mr Shirilla has already previously indicated that he has no desire to return to his position at the school.

In an interview with TMZ, he said: "I wouldn’t re-sign a contract with them for the simple fact of how they handled this situation… the school and the diocese showed their true colors."

Mackenzie's parents were subject to backlash following the release of the Netflix documentary, with viewers criticizing them for not showing remorse and for defending their daughter over accusations of bullying.

Shirilla was found to have crashed the car on purpose (Netflix)

Mr Shirilla had also commented on his daughter use of cannabis, saying: "I don't have a problem with her smoking dope. If you're going to smoke a drug, that's the one I believe you should take."

During the case, a toxicology report found an active ingredient of cannabis in Shirilla's system when the crash happened, however prosecutors did not think that this was the direct cause of the crash.

Mr Shirilla has consistently publicly defended his daughter, including telling WKYC last year: "Show me one piece of evidence that says she did this on purpose. Then she's right where she belongs and she's guilty of it. But there isn't any."

Bodycam footage of Mr Shirilla confronting officers after his daughter's arrest has also circulated online, with Mr Shirilla calling his daughter 'dumb' as he repeatedly tells cops they cannot question his daughter.