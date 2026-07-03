The US government has shut down the last public Area 51 lookout 'overnight', fueling fresh speculation about what is happening inside the highly secretive military facility.

The newly restricted zone spans over 23,000 acres in Nevada, including Tikaboo Peak, which has long been regarded as the last legal location where members of the public could catch a distant glimpse of Area 51, despite still being located 26 miles away.

And Area 51 researcher Joerg Arnu has issued a warning, after noting that the changes were 'set up overnight' back in March.

While the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has explained that the closure is intended to protect public safety, the expert noted he has 'have never seen anything like this happen'.

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Speaking to the US Sun, Arnu said: "There was no public notice, no hearing, no nothing. Signs were simply put up stating that this area is now closed to the public.

"In the notice, it says that although nobody has ever gotten hurt, they just want to prevent it."

The sudden change happened 'overnight' according to the expert. (Satellite image (c) 2023 Maxar Technologies)

He added: "So basically, while no serious accidents have occurred, they have preemptively closed those whole mountain ranges. It’s absolutely irregular."

And the researcher believes that there are several cutting-edge defence projects now being tested at the base - which could explain the sudden shut down.

Arnu said: "One project is the Boeing F-47 - that's the new Next Generation fighter jet. Another related project is the Next Generation Air Dominance project, abbreviated as NGAD. The third project is a new Navy fighter jet, commonly known as F/A-XX."

After closing the lookout, he believes that the military are increasingly concerned about people witnessing the experimental projects they're working on at the base.

"In the past, they had one aircraft being tested," he explained.

Tourists who now trespass in the area could face hefty fines or even jail time. (Dan Callister/Getty Images)

"But now, you have specific procedures and tactics being tested, and I think they don't want the public to see those tactical procedures."

And the restricted area extends beyond the viewing point itself, encompassing two mountain ranges, hiking trails, campsites, and off-road vehicle routes.

Explaining the sudden urgency to close the area off, he noted: "There may be a bit of urgency due to current events.

"They feel they have to step up their game and accelerate things."

But one thing the BLM may not have considered, is that the closure could have a serious financial impact on nearby communities that benefit from Area 51 tourism.

Local experts estimate that tens of thousands of travelers drive along the nearby Extraterrestrial Highway each year to view the perimeter.