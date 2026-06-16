Warning: This article contains description of violence against an animal and graphic images and video which some readers may find distressing.

On Saturday, (13 June) the New York Knicks went up against the San Antonion Spurs and won their first NBA championship with a score of 94-90.

The Knicks' first NBA championship win in over 50 years, fans were sent into a frenzy over the long-awaited victory, celebrations kicking off all over the streets of their hometown.

Among those to celebrate the win was Marie Marseille, who was at home in Canoga Park in Los Angeles, California.

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The nurse, originally from New York, was at home with her pet dog, a Golden Saint Berdoodle named Jamison, celebrating the win when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) turned up.

Marie Marseille celebrated the New York Knicks' win at home with her dog, a Golden Saint Berdoodle named Jamison (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

LAPD officers were allegedly called to the property by someone who reported hearing loud voices and being concerned there was a domestic dispute taking place, reports FOX 11 LA.

Marseille told FOX 11 she was alone at the property with Jamison and when officials turned up, she confirmed it was just her and her dog.

When officials spotted Jamison, they reportedly asked her to 'put the dog away' which she says she agreed to do. However, before she could get him, Jamison - who was wearing a Knicks jersey - had snuck outside and made his way towards one of the officers.

Marseille told the outlet the 'next thing' she knew, Jamison was 'lying on the ground'. He had been shot and killed.

A video shared online shows the aftermath of the incident, Marseille bent over her pet crying out.

"What is the purpose of this?" one neighbor can be heard questioning in the video.

"But Jamison wasn’t baring teeth, he wasn’t growling, he wasn’t aggressive, he wasn’t barking," Marseille argued.

"He was just moving toward the officer."

The LAPD's preliminary report stated they'd responded to calls of a 'screaming woman'.

Marseille's dog was shot and killed by a LAPD officer (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

A spokesperson for the LAPD continued: "The resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment.

"Once outside of the apartment, the dog charged at one of the officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

Marseille questioned: "He's my baby. It doesn't make any sense to me. I don't get it."

Jamison passed away at the scene, the LA Department of Animal Services later attending and taking custody of the dog.

UNILAD has contacted the LAPD for additional comment.