Kim Novak criticizes Sydney Sweeney playing her in Scandalous biopic

Kim Novak has shot down the idea of Sydney Sweeney playing her in the upcoming biopic and explained why.

Most Sydney Sweeney fans are always excited to see where her career is going to go next and what role she has on the cards.

But Kim Novak, thinks the star is wrong to play her in the upcoming film Scandalous.

The film, is set to explore the relationship between actress Novak and musician Sammy Davis Jr.

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In an interview with the Times of London, Novak made it clear how she felt about the upcoming biopic and the casting.

She insisted she ‘would’ve never approved’ the project.

The film stars Sydney Sweeney as Novak and David Jonsson as Davis, with Colman Domingo directing.

Kim Novak highlighted the issues she had with Sweeney in the role(Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Novak said: “There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me.

“[Sweeney] sticks out so much above the waist.”

She also warned that the film will likely lean too heavily into the physical aspect of the romance rather than the emotional connection between the two.

Novak argued that their bond stemmed from ‘having so much in common’ rather than being solely based on attraction.

Despite Novak’s scepticism, Sweeney has spoken positively about the upcoming role and said she feels ‘incredibly honored’ to portray the actress.

She has added that she feels the actor’s experiences with fame and public scrutiny still ring true today and would resonate with viewers.

Speaking to People in October last year, she said: “I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image. And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways.”

Sydney Sweeney has previously spoken of the excitement for the role(Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

She added: “Once I finish Euphoria, I switch into Scandalous! gear and I'm going to turn my brain into Kim. I'm so excited. I'm like, ‘Oh my God. I'm going to meet Kim Novak.”

Sweeney is expected to do her homework for her role and do her best regardless, however.

More recently, the star impressed many by doing the physical work to ensure she could play female boxer Christy Martin, for the film Christy.

Recalling her feelings around the role, she said: “Whenever I would go on set, especially when I had some of my boxing scenes, I would call my trainer and say, ‘I don't feel big enough. I feel small.’ And I was getting in my head and I wasn't feeling like I gained enough.

“And he was like, ‘This is actually what happens to a lot of bodybuilders before a tournament. They feel small, they get in their head, and it's all mental games.’ So it was learning a lot about trying to get over that.”