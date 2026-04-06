Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsrom, has hit out at the Trump administration's handling of the sackings of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Noem was fired from the Department of Homeland Security last month, where she was tasked with Donald Trump's promise of cutting down immigration numbers.

The position saw her oversee ICE operations, with her tenure dominated by the controversy that saw Renee Good and Alex Pretti killed by agents earlier this year.

Last week, Bondi was removed from her position of attorney general after her handling of the Epstein files were criticized.

Advert

Announcing Bondi's departure on social media, Trump penned: "Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year.

"Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900."

Donald Trump has been wielding the axe a lot recently (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Jennifer took to Instagram on Saturday (April 4) and admitted that while she is 'no fan' of Noem and Bondi, she claimed their recent firings are part of a wider 'war on all women'.

"The conservative women that Trump handpicks who align themselves with an agenda that controls women, restricting our rights, limiting our autonomy... is only in service of men," Jennifer said in the social media video.

"There's a familiar pattern here. Women are brought in, packaged Mar-a-Lago style, and lifted up as long as they commit to wholeheartedly serve the interests of the patriarch at the top."

She continued: "When you align yourself with that value system, with a leader who has publicly devalued women, degraded them, and been found liable of abusing women. Well, guess what? You're going to be the first to go.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom has spoken out following the firings of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Your power is only temporary, and ultimately they will come for you. That's the unfortunate truth for all women. No woman is safe in Trump's Republican Party unless she has enough wealth or the ability to buy her own job security and safety."

Whatever your political affiliation may be, Jennifer claimed there is a 'war on all women' when it comes to politics.

In response to the comments, the White House has directed a number of outlets to Trump's previous comments about being 'thrilled' to have 'more women in our Cabinet than any Republican president in the history of our country' during a 2025 Women’s History Month event.

The Center for American Women and Politics state that one third of Trump's original cabinet were women.