Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner's widow, has remarried after making a bold claim about her relationship with the Playboy founder to whom she was married to for five years.

Harris met Hefner when she was in her 20s and the mogul was 60 years old. They married in 2012 and remained wedded until Hefner died in 2017 aged 91 following a heart attack.

Following her husband's death, Harris has spoke openly about her time in the Playboy Mansion and the relationship she had with Hefner.

Harris previously said she felt 'imprisoned' by Hefner and the whole experience of living in the infamous mansion, which has been echoed by former girlfriend’s of Hefner, as well as other Playboy Playmates.

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Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris pictured in 2010 (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Harris has moved on from her time in the Playboy Mansion and married Hawaiian businessman James Ward at a ceremony in the Cook Islands.

The pair decided to elope in the tropical paradise of Aitutaki on Thursday (April 2).

Speaking of the ceremony which had no guests in attendance, Harris told People: "We chose the Cook Islands because of how remote it is. There are no big chain hotels, which makes it feel incredibly peaceful and authentic.

"It’s also home to one of the most beautiful lagoons in the world. Since James and I both love the ocean and nature it felt like the perfect place for us to start this chapter of our lives."

Harris previously told People that after dating Ward for five months, her partner 'values her feelings' and that she had 'never been in love' with Hefner.

"With James, my feelings are valued, validated. I am seen and I am heard," the 39-year-old said.

Crystal Harris and James Ward married last week (Instagram/@crystalmharris)

"I’m nurturing the real me, my adventurous spirit, my inner child. I feel like I’ve become the person I always needed when I was growing up.

"I feel accepted and more myself than ever before."

Ward spoke recently about his love for Harris as he discussed with People their relationship after tying the knot.

He said: "Crystal’s heart, specifically for me and all non-human living things, is a thing to behold. All creatures, great and small are bestowed a generosity and kindness, the likes of which I’ve never seen.

"She’s the classiest, brainiest, most adventure-seeking partner I could have ever hoped to find. My life is now better in every way, and I feel like the luckiest guy alive that I get to spend my life with her."